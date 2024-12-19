Meet man who founded Playbook Partners, raising Rs 1091 crore to invest in growth-stage Indian tech startups.

Vikas Chaudhary, a former top executive at Reliance Jio, has transitioned from corporate leadership to a successful entrepreneurial journey. After five years with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, he founded his startup fund, Playbook Partners, raising an impressive Rs 1,091 crore (USD 130 million) from domestic and international investors. His venture focuses on investing in tech-enabled Indian startups at the growth stage, a niche market in India.

A Journey Built at Reliance Jio

During his tenure at Reliance Jio from 2017 to 2022, Vikas played a key role in the rapid expansion of the company’s business divisions. As President of Jio, he led major initiatives like JioMart, focusing on e-commerce for electronics and groceries, and spearheaded telecom innovations such as the Jio 4G SIM and JioPhone. These ventures were instrumental in Jio’s massive success and helped Vikas refine his leadership and business acumen.

Before joining Jio, Vikas gained over two decades of experience working across the US, Asia, and India. His diverse career includes roles such as India head for Aimia, a Toronto-based investment firm, and partner at Pivot Ventures, a multi-family office specializing in alternative investments.

Founding Playbook Partners

In 2023, Vikas established Playbook Partners, a growth-stage fund targeting mid-market, tech-enabled startups in India. These startups have surpassed their early stages and show strong market potential. Notably, Vikas highlighted that out of over 100,000 startups in India, less than 1,000 have reached the growth stage, presenting an untapped opportunity.

The fund successfully raised Rs 1,091 crore within just four months of its launch, attracting institutional investors from Europe, the US, the Middle East, and India. Vikas also plans to expand the fund to USD 250 million, focusing on supporting profitable startups with scalable potential.

A Strong Academic and Professional Background

Vikas Chaudhary is an alumnus of Harvard University, adding to his impressive credentials. His extensive global experience in leadership roles has equipped him with the skills to identify and nurture promising startups.

Through Playbook Partners, Vikas aims to capitalize on India’s growing startup ecosystem, describing growth-stage companies as an “under-represented asset class.” His journey serves as an inspiration to corporate leaders aspiring to become entrepreneurs and make a meaningful impact in the world of startups.