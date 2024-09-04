Meet man, who once worked in Flipkart, now set to lead Rs 3221 crore turnover company as...

Amitesh Jha who is a seasoned e-commerce expert has been appointed as the new CEO of Swiggy Instamart succeeding Phani Kishan.

Swiggy Instamart new CEO Amitesh Jha: Swiggy Instamart, the food aggregator and e-commerce start-up, has announced the appointment of Amitesh Jha as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This announcement was made on August 29, and it marks a significant leadership change within the company.

Sriharsha Majety, CEO of the Swiggy Group, expressed his enthusiasm about Jha joining the team. In his statement, Majety said, "I am delighted to welcome Amitesh Jha as the new CEO of Swiggy Instamart. Amitesh brings with him a wealth of experience from his 14-year tenure at Flipkart, where he made a significant impact by leading core categories such as smartphones, general merchandise, fashion, and large appliances. He also played a key role in managing Flipkart's logistics arm."

Jha, in his own statement, shared his excitement about this new role. He mentioned that he is "deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this pathbreaking journey and be part of such a storied organization."

Amitesh Jha is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in the e-commerce sector. He spent the last 14 years at Flipkart, where he held various leadership positions. His work at Flipkart not only helped the company grow but also played a role in making e-commerce a mainstream industry in India. Jha's expertise in leading diverse product categories and overseeing logistics will undoubtedly be valuable in his new role at Swiggy Instamart.

Jha's educational background is also impressive. He is a chemical engineering graduate from IIT Delhi and holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, two of India's most prestigious institutions.

This leadership change at Swiggy Instamart also comes with a broader shift in the organization. Phani Kishan, the co-founder and current CEO of Swiggy Instamart, will be transitioning to a broader role within the company. He will oversee Swiggy's Central Growth unit and work closely with the Group CEO.

Majety expressed confidence in the future of Swiggy Instamart under Jha's leadership. He stated, "With Swiggy Instamart, we have a unique opportunity to redefine the way consumers shop in India, and I am excited about the prospects that lie ahead with Amitesh at the helm."

This appointment signals a new phase for Swiggy Instamart, as the company continues to grow and innovate in the rapidly evolving e-commerce space.

