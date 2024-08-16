Meet man who once worked in cloth mill, now runs company which competes with Ratan Tata's TCS, Narayana Murthy's Infosys

Shiv Nadar, then a humble engineer at Delhi Cloth Mills, envisioned a future where India could compete on the global stage with its own home-grown technology

In the late 1970s, as foreign tech giants like IBM dominated the Indian market, a young man from a small Tamil Nadu village embarked on a daring mission that would reshape the country's technological landscape. Shiv Nadar, then a humble engineer at Delhi Cloth Mills, envisioned a future where India could compete on the global stage with its own home-grown technology.

In 1976, amid the exit of IBM from India due to new local shareholder regulations, the seeds for a revolutionary Indian tech company were sown. Nadar, driven by ambition and ingenuity, founded Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) in 1976, right when the Indian tech landscape was poised for transformation. His resolve culminated in 1978 with the creation of India’s first indigenously developed computer, the HCL 8C. The computer, which utilised a Rockwell PP 8 microprocessor, was a groundbreaking achievement, setting India on a path to technological self-sufficiency.

HCL’s innovation didn’t stop at national borders. Recognizing the global potential, Nadar expanded into international markets, establishing Fast East Computers in Singapore in 1980. Within a year, the venture's revenues soared to Rs 10 lakhs, marking the beginning of HCL’s international success.

The real breakthrough came in 1984 with the launch of the BusyBee, a UNIX-based personal computer. Despite initial setbacks in the U.S. market, HCL's strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard (HP) in 1991 propelled the company to new heights. By 2001, HCL had become India’s top desktop manufacturer, attracting overwhelming interest during its IPO with bids worth 20,000 crores.

Even during the global economic downturn of 2008, when many companies faced severe layoffs, Nadar’s commitment to his employees stood out. HCL continued to thrive, with its revenue reaching Rs 12,565 crore and profits touching Rs 2,072 crore by 2010. Today, HCL Technologies is the third-largest IT company in India, with a market cap of Rs 4,25,923.31 crore.

Shiv Nadar's journey from a textile mill to tech dominance is a testament to his visionary leadership and relentless drive. With a net worth of approximately Rs 30,000 crores, Nadar’s story is not just about personal success but about transforming India into a global IT powerhouse.