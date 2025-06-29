Entrepreneur Amit Damani has truly crafted a unique story for himself. Damani, who once worked as a teacher at a government school, today boasts of running a business worth well over Rs 100 crore. What's even more interesting is that Damani began his journey from his family home in Lonavala,

Entrepreneur Amit Damani has truly crafted a unique story for himself. Damani, who once worked as a teacher at a Mumbai government school, today boasts of running a business worth well over Rs 100 crore. What's even more interesting is that Damani began his journey from his family home in Lonavala, and within a matter of one decade, he has transformed the business into a highly-successful venture. Read on to know more about his story.

Studied in US

Damani, a graduate in Economics & International Studies from Northwestern University in the United States, started his career as a teacher under the Teach For India fellowship at a government school in Mumbai's Dharavi. After concluding that fellowship in 2012, he began to work as an associate consultant at Dalberg Global Development Advisors, staying there until 2014. The next year, he cofounded Vista Rooms (now known as StayVista), along with Ankita Sheth and Pranav Maheshwari. The firm initially partnered with smaller hotels and homes for rentals but eventually shifted its focus to luxury properties. Today, it is recognised as a top-notch luxury villa rental brand, offering more than 800 handpicked holiday homes in over 60 locations across India.

Big ambitions

StayVista's business model involves a 30 percent revenue share on each booking, with 70 percent going to the owner of the property. Within just 10 years of being in business, the company has witnessed tremendous financial growth, having reached a turnover of Rs 110 crore by 2023. In the coming years, StayVista aims to become a Rs 1,000-crore company with over 2,500 homes and villas under its brand.

Damani's other ventures

Damani also works as an angel investor, with interest in investment areas including design, technology, commerce, and shopping. His portfolio includes companies such as Medbikri and Driffle. He is also a founding member of the Robin Hood Army in Mumbai, a volunteer organisation that works to source surplus food from restaurants and provide it to the less fortunate.