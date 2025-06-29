BUSINESS
Entrepreneur Amit Damani has truly crafted a unique story for himself. Damani, who once worked as a teacher at a government school, today boasts of running a business worth well over Rs 100 crore. What's even more interesting is that Damani began his journey from his family home in Lonavala,
Entrepreneur Amit Damani has truly crafted a unique story for himself. Damani, who once worked as a teacher at a Mumbai government school, today boasts of running a business worth well over Rs 100 crore. What's even more interesting is that Damani began his journey from his family home in Lonavala, and within a matter of one decade, he has transformed the business into a highly-successful venture. Read on to know more about his story.
Studied in US
Damani, a graduate in Economics & International Studies from Northwestern University in the United States, started his career as a teacher under the Teach For India fellowship at a government school in Mumbai's Dharavi. After concluding that fellowship in 2012, he began to work as an associate consultant at Dalberg Global Development Advisors, staying there until 2014. The next year, he cofounded Vista Rooms (now known as StayVista), along with Ankita Sheth and Pranav Maheshwari. The firm initially partnered with smaller hotels and homes for rentals but eventually shifted its focus to luxury properties. Today, it is recognised as a top-notch luxury villa rental brand, offering more than 800 handpicked holiday homes in over 60 locations across India.
Big ambitions
StayVista's business model involves a 30 percent revenue share on each booking, with 70 percent going to the owner of the property. Within just 10 years of being in business, the company has witnessed tremendous financial growth, having reached a turnover of Rs 110 crore by 2023. In the coming years, StayVista aims to become a Rs 1,000-crore company with over 2,500 homes and villas under its brand.
Damani's other ventures
Damani also works as an angel investor, with interest in investment areas including design, technology, commerce, and shopping. His portfolio includes companies such as Medbikri and Driffle. He is also a founding member of the Robin Hood Army in Mumbai, a volunteer organisation that works to source surplus food from restaurants and provide it to the less fortunate.
Meet man, who once worked as school teacher, later transformed family home into Rs 110 crore business, he is.., company is...
Waziristan attack: India slams Pakistan for attempting to shift blame; MEA says, 'We reject this statement with...'
Kolkata law college rape case: After Kalyan Banerjee, another TMC leader makes SHOCKING remark, says, 'If that girl had not...'
Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 9: Aamir Khan scores more than Prabhas, Akshay, Kajol; beats Maa, Kannappa on Saturday, earns...
Iran-Israel War 2025: How much did deadliest 12-day conflict of 2025 cost, know who lost more
After IPL 2025, MS Dhoni's CSK teammate returns to England to play for Gautam Gambhir's ex-team
Air India sees another mid-air scare as Chennai-bound flight returns to Mumbai due to THIS reason
Watch: Gautam Adani, Priti Adani prepare, distribute food at Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra, video goes viral
Vir Das takes a dig at Kolhapuri-inspired Prada expensive sandals, says 'price should also include...'
Viral video: Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi makes FIRST statement after her funeral, requests media to stop: 'Aap pray kare ki meri pari...'
IND-W vs ENG-W: Smriti Mandhana enters elite club with maiden T20I century, powers India to 97-run win against England Women
This is 'Chaat Capital' of UP, with 20 to 25 different types, it is...
Shefali Jariwala demise: Paras Chhabra predicted Kanta Laga Girl's sudden death due to..., shocking video goes viral
RCB star lands in trouble, accused of physical exploitation on pretext of marriage; UP CM's office takes note
This ‘Ideal Age to Marry’ chart is too real, and internet can’t stop sharing it
Iran-Israel War: Thousands attend funeral procession of IRGC commanders, nuclear scientists killed in Tel Aviv's strikes
Ravi Shastri demands bigger ICC revenue share, Rs 19680000000 'not enough' for India's contribution
US used up its 20% stock of THIS advance anti-missile system in Iran-Israel war, spent whopping Rs...
Why sudden cardiac arrest is rising among young adults: Causes, symptoms, and prevention
India star who conceded 220 runs vs England takes 'complete responsibility' for Headingley loss, says....
Amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, Imtiaz Ali makes big statement about Diljit Dosanjh, says 'fakeness ke saath woh...', calls him 'son of...'
Axiom-4: PM Modi interacts with Shubhanshu Shukla, asks if he took along THIS Indian dish in space
Lauren Sánchez picks THIS Indian luxury clutch for her wedding with Jeff Bezos in Venice
Viral video: Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi weeps at her funeral, kisses her one last time before last rites, netizens react
Rajasthan Royals star rewrites history with century on Test debut for WTC champions, breaks 61-year-old record
Saquib Nachan, India head of ISIS, dies due to..., was main accused in THIS case
Himanshi Khurana reacts to Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise, says 'Bigg Boss is cursed'
Shefali Jariwala's death: Kanta Laga girl's ex brother-in-law, Manmeet Singh pens down note on her demise: 'God knows why he called you soon'
Boeing 787 flight to Mumbai makes emergency landing, passengers hospitalized due to...
Shubman Gill's 'Bismillah kar ke dalo' pep talk to Mohammed Siraj from Leeds Test goes viral - Watch
Shefali Jariwala’s death at 42 raises heart health concerns; understand warning signs, symptoms
Amid success of 'Sitaare Zameen Par', Aamir Khan makes SHOCKING revelation on post-divorce struggles with Reena Dutta, says, 'Tried to kill myself...'
Not Virat Kohli! Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra backs THIS Mumbai Indians star to excel in javelin throw
After 6000 job cuts, Microsoft eyes more layoffs in July; CEO Satya Nadella says 'We just can’t...'
'Such people not only...': Highway PDA gone too far? Couple’s bike video draws public ire
Meet woman, who topped UPSC CSE 2021 with AIR 1, she is..., currently posted as..., check her marksheet here
IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for India Women vs England Women match
Good news for Gautam Adani as this Adani-led firm gets Rs 32820000000 from Bangladesh's Yunus government due to..., check here
Who was Swetcha Votarkar? TV anchor dies by suicide in Hyderabad, father opens up about possible reason
From hit every ball to hit different: How watching Sachin Tendulkar's Test knocks helped Shafali Verma make India comeback
Bad news for Microsoft employees, tech giant plans to lay off thousands again due to..., worst hit sectors are...
Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez's Wedding: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump makes heads turn in pretty pink gown, netizens say...
Delhi-NCR Weather: Light rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR brings respite from heat
Rs 35,000 makeup, no photos without approval: Bride sends 47 rules to bridesmaids; here’s how one reacted
Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after Australia beat West Indies, Sri Lanka win series against Bangladesh; India at....
Meet Parag Jain, appointed new RAW chief, who led crucial operation, including the biggest against Pakistan, it is...
Planning to buy iPhone? This retail store announces massive sale on electronics, check BUMPER discounts on iPhone 13, 14, 15 here
Meet superstar, inspiration behind Shefali Jariwala's Kaanta Laga, who disapproved of song, got angry: 'Yeh jo sexy kaam hai...'
Social worker Ritu Narang wins 'Spirit of Yoga' award at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
Bangladesh Test skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto takes BIG step after losing series against Sri Lanka
Versha Verma, Lucknow-based judo player and poet, wins 'Humanitarian of the Year' at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
13 soldiers killed, 6 children injured in suicide bombing in Pakistan, here's what we know so far
Pankaj Bhadouria wins Super Chef of the Year award at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
Padma Shri Dr Soniya Nityanand wins 'Light of India' award at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
Warren Buffett takes big decision, donates Rs 51000 crore in Berkshire Shares to..., reason is...
Suparna Sarkar wins Breaking Barriers award at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
Viral Video: Owner of Mahindra Scorpio parks car in an unusual place, internet jokes, 'Show room feeling'
MLC 2025: Shimron Hetmyer does THIS against Kieron Pollard on last ball during Seattle Orcas vs MI New York match
Trapped in Rs 499 EMIs: The silent financial crisis of India’s young generation
Shah Rukh Khan's KKR star batter to join Uttar Pradesh education department, Yogi govt to give him salary of Rs..., he is...
Swati Kapoor, who provides 'Thaal Sewa' to over 1200 people daily, wins 'Social Worker of the Year' at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
'Kashi Ki Didi' Ranjubala Singh wins 'Warrior Spirit' award at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
ICAI to cap individual CA annual audits to 60, from..., president says, ‘CA can also carry out...’
Who is Elizabeth MacDonough? Senate Parliamentarian blocking US President Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful bill', can delay the bill beyond deadline of....
Akshara Singh wins Powerhouse Performer of the Year at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
Kavya Maran's SRH star player grooves to THIS viral song in rickshaw in England, video goes viral, watch
Cricketer Virat Kohli has a massive earning from social media, his one Instagram post earns him Rs..., know his latest venture
Meet actress who worked with Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, faced casting couch in the South, received email demanding..., her name is..
Bad news for Team India as Jofra Archer likely to return for IND vs ENG match at Edgbaston
Big tension for China, India signs this big deal with Sri Lanka, aim is to..., it will ensure...
Donald Trump wanted Princess Diana to be..., regrets this one thing about her who once said, ‘he gives me...’
This family keeps 900-year-old heritage of sarees alive, price starts from Rs 1.5 lakh, has this link with Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani, it is...
This is world's most valuable company, not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, total market value is..., name is...
Jasprit Bumrah to miss crucial Edgbaston Test? Here's what we know so far
Shefali Jariwala's death 'suspicious'? Police launch preliminary investigation as husband Parag Tyagi makes first appearance with..., search her house, question..
Meet royal princess who travelled world, founded organisation that helps..., owns biggest hotel chain in....
Chinese flight forced to make emergency landing due to...., passengers say 'plane started shaking...'
India's Brahmos vs US' Tomahawk: Know which is more powerful cruise missile
Another big move by Kumar Mangalam Birla, set to acquire this American company for Rs 10740 crore, it is..., plans to...
Over 3500 Indian millionaires are expected to relocate abroad in 2025 with their staggering wealth of Rs...., migrating to...
Ileana D’Cruz welcomes second child with Michael Dolan, names him..., shares first photo
Who is Parag Tyagi? Shefali Jariwala’s husband first met her at dinner party, worked with Amitabh Bachchan in..., has special connection to Sushant Singh Rajput
‘Was under pressure...’: Shefali Jariwala suffered from this neurological disease for 15 years
Common links between Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla's death revealed: Cardiac arrest, Bigg Boss 13, and...
'6,6,6,6,6...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive batting helps India U19 to register comfortable win over England U19
Who is Queen Maxima, lady whose NATO Summit photos went viral, allegedly mocked Donald Trump due to...
Kaanta Laga, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala dies at 42, cause of death revealed to be..., suffered since age of 15 from..
Donald Trump wants full removal of trade barriers in India deal, says Unthinkable, but...'
Bad news for Bangladesh, Modi govt bans import of these items via land routes amid strained ties, list includes...
Meet woman, who took inspiration from Virat Kohli's hard work, studied for over 12 hours a day, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., her name is...
Ahead of assembly elections, Bihar becomes 1st Indian state to allow e-voting through app, but only available for..., step-by-step guide to register
This expressway to get India's first AI-powered smart traffic system, can catch violators by detecting..., know complete features
India to boost its air defence with Tejas Mk-1A, know their match against F-16, JF-17, Rafale fighter jets
Neeraj Chopra achieves BIG milestone, reclaims number one spot in javelin throw rankings, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem is at...
Iran calls out US President Donald Trump's 'disrespectful' tone towards Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says, 'Put aside or...'
Donald Trump issues big warning to Iran, says he will bomb Tehran again ‘without question’ if it continues to...
Shefali Jariwala, Kanta Laga and Bigg Boss 13 fame, passes away at 42: Report
Discover actual location of Panchayat's Phulera Village, X user shares real pictures, now going viral, it is in...
Bigg Boss 17 couple Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt headed for divorce? Actress breaks silence: 'Just because someone is...'
Meet actress, class 12 topper, once a UPSC aspirant, later landed roles alongside John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor,