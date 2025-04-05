Sathya Shankar’s inspiring journey from an auto-rickshaw driver to a Rolls-Royce Phantom owner shows how hard work and determination can lead to extraordinary success.

They say dreams need sleep, but to make those dreams come true, one also needs hard work, patience, and passion. The inspiring story of Sathya Shankar from Bangalore is a perfect example of how determination and dedication can turn even the most impossible dreams into reality. Once an auto-rickshaw driver, Sathya now owns one of the world’s most luxurious cars, the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Sathya’s journey began in the 1980s when he drove an auto-rickshaw in Bangalore. Even then, he had big dreams of improving his life. After working hard for years, he managed to pay off the loan on his auto. He then sold it and bought an Ambassador car. This step marked the beginning of his climb toward success.

In the years that followed, Sathya entered the automotive garage business and started selling tyres. But life had bigger plans for him. In 2002, he took a major leap and founded his own company, SG Corporates. The company initially sold different products, including the popular Bindu Jeera Masala Soda. With time, his business grew rapidly and brought him great success over the next two decades.

Today, SG Group, founded by Sathya Shankar K which is based in Puttur, Karnataka. The company has grown into a multi-sector business, with a strong presence in food and beverages, automobile spares, auto finance, organic farming, and fruit processing. SG Group’s yearly turnover is now around Rs 800 crore.

With years of struggle, smart decisions, and continuous hard work, Sathya has achieved what many can only dream of. He is now the proud owner of a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII, a car that costs over Rs 11 crore. What makes it even more special is that it’s labeled “specially made for Sathya Shankar.”

Sathya Shankar’s life journey proves that no dream is too big if one is willing to work for it. From driving an auto on the streets of Bangalore to sitting behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce, his story is truly one of hope, courage, and success.