Meet the man who once took out loan to open his shop, now serves as chairman of Rs 798 crore firm

Ram Chandra Agarwal has gone a long way from running a little Photostat store to managing multi-crore businesses and becoming a millionaire.

As modest beginnings can yield achievement in life with little effort and focus, successful endings frequently begin with humble beginnings. It's critical to put in a lot of effort each and every day if you want to improve your future. Hardworking people eventually succeed, without a doubt

Once a shopkeeper who took out a loan to open it, Ram Chandra Agarwal now runs a Rs 798 crore company. Even though he is physically challenged, many people find great inspiration in how he built a multi-crore company. Agarwal has gone a long way from running a little Photostat store to managing multi-crore businesses and becoming a millionaire. The journey was not so easy, though. Here is the success story of Ram Chandra Agarwal.

Who is Ram Chandra Agarwal?

Ram never thought he was incapable of anything, even though he had physical limitations. Ram Chandra had a very modest business at first in his life. In 1986, he took out a loan to open a photostat shop after finishing his studies. After a year, he made the decision to go big and launched his apparel company. For roughly fifteen years, Ramchandra Aggarwal operated a clothing business in Kolkata. He moved to Delhi and closed his store in Kolkata in an attempt to grow his business.

Business success story of Ram Chandra Agarwal

Vishal Retail was founded in 2001–2002 by Ramchandra Aggarwal. Vishal Retail progressively changed into Vishal Mega Mart as business expanded. Following this, Ramchandra Agarwal's business Vishal Mega Mart was listed on the stock exchange.

However, 2008 turned out not to be a good year for Ram. His business, Vishal Mega Mart, totally collapsed as a result of the stock market decline. In this period, he was deeply in debt. He sold his business to the Shri Ram Group as a result of this. The Shri Ram Group had acquired a portion of his business, Vishal Retail.

His business was split into two sections but was spared from being sold in this way. Following this, Ramchandra applied his wisdom and resumed his career-defining work in the retail industry. One of India's retail markets with the quickest rate of growth is his company, V2 Retail Market. Ram holds the positions of Chairman and Managing Director at V2 Retail Market, a business valued at Rs 798 crore.