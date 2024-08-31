Meet man who once survived on Rs 80 per day, now owns several companies, his net worth is Rs 2026833 crore, he is...

Musk's ventures have revolutionised multiple industries. Co-founding PayPal, Tesla, and SpaceX, Musk has become a symbol of innovation and success. He is the wealthiest person in the world

When you think of Elon Musk, the image of a tech titan and the world's richest man likely comes to mind. Yet, beneath the surface of this modern-day visionary is a story of extreme frugality and perseverance. Long before the SpaceX rockets, Tesla cars, and solar panels, Musk was surviving on just $1 a day.

In a 2015 interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson, Musk candidly described his frugal lifestyle. "In America, it's pretty easy to keep yourself alive," he said, reflecting on his college days when he had to make every penny count. This mindset wasn’t just about scraping by; it was a deliberate choice to test his limits and prove that he could succeed even under the harshest conditions.

Musk’s early entrepreneurial ventures mirrored his survivalist approach. When he and his brother launched Zip2, they lived without the comfort of a proper apartment. Musk recalled in a USC commencement speech how he and his team used just one computer, with Musk coding through the night. Their living conditions were so sparse that he took showers at the YMCA. This period of extreme frugality was crucial in shaping his resilience and work ethic.

Fast forward to today, and Musk's ventures have revolutionised multiple industries. Co-founding PayPal, Tesla, and SpaceX, Musk has become a symbol of innovation and success. He is the wealthiest person in the world, with a staggering net worth of Rs 2026833 crore, reflecting not just financial achievement but also his profound impact on technology and business.