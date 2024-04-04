Twitter
Meet man who once starved for 120 hours, built Rs 600000 crore business, rejected job offer from Ratan Tata due to...

Narayana Murthy revealed that while hitchhiking in Europe, he went without food for 120 hours straight.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 03:51 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image Source: X/@IndiaHistorypic
N R Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, is well-known for his inspirational life stories, which include his struggles and dedication. He recently told an interesting story at an event hosted by India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations at UN headquarters. Narayana Murthy revealed that while hitchhiking in Europe, he went without food for 120 hours straight. This event emphasizes the value of hard work and perseverance in accomplishing one's goals. Narayana Murthy's decision to pursue his passion rather than accepting lucrative job offers from established companies demonstrates his unwavering commitment to his goals. His incredible legacy continues to inspire millions of people around the world.

Narayana Murthy is a well-known figure, revered by millions for his accomplishments and principles. Narayana Murthy earned his master's degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur, but he was faced with a difficult decision. Despite receiving lucrative offers from prestigious companies such as Ratan Tata's Air India, TELCO, and TISCO, he chose to become the chief system programmer at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. This was because IIM-A was planning to install India's first time-sharing system, which Narayana Murthy saw as a unique opportunity to pursue his passion.

Narayana Murthy is married to Sudha Murty, a renowned educator and author. They have two children, and their daughter, Akshata Murty, is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In a personal anecdote, Narayana Murthy once traveled 11 hours on a train without a ticket to drop Sudha Murty off. As of now, Infosys has a market capitalization of Rs 600000 crore and Narayana Murthy’s Forbes real-time net worth is $4.5 billion (over Rs 37,000 crore)

