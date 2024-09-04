Twitter
Meet man who once sold soda on road, turned a small shop into Rs 1900 crore company which is one of India’s largest…

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 04:51 PM IST

Meet man who once sold soda on road, turned a small shop into Rs 1900 crore company which is one of India’s largest…
Major Indian brands also once had modest beginnings, and so did their founders. Today we will talk about one such inspiring rags-to-riches story of Vadilal Ice Cream’s founder Vadilal Gandhi.

Hailing from a middle-class family, Gandhi sold soda in pre-Independent India in 1907 from a small fountain soda shop in Ahmedabad.

Gradually, the popularity of shop grew in Gujarat, and he soon mixed soda with ice cream, selling ice cream soda across the state. Vadilal then started its first ice cream outlet in the country in 1926.

The business was then led by Vadilal Gandhi’s son Ranchod Lal Gandhi, who imported an ice cream machine from Germany before Independence to expand and grow the family business. Later handled by Ranchod Lal’s sons Ramchandra and Laxman Gandhi, there were 10 Vadilal outlets in Ahmedabad in the 1970s.

Apart from being one of largest ice cream brand in India, Vadilal has also ventured into selling processed food, selling pre-cooked curries, bread, and other vegetarian items.

Presently, Kalpit Gandhi is the fifth generation entrepreneur from the Vadilal family and is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the ice cream and processed food company. Now, Vadilal has also become the largest-selling Indian ice cream company in the United States.

Therefore, from its modest beginnings as a street soda shop in 1907, this legendary ice cream brand has become a famous and trusted brand in India.

Presently, the market cap of Vadilal Industries is Rs 30000000000 .

 
