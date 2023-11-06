Meet man who once sold pens to afford his education, built Rs 2,300 crore company

Following his graduation, Kunwer began working for a cable communication company in the marketing division. While employed there, he realized that the nation's cable industry had the potential to be extremely lucrative in the future. He quit his job and launched his own company as a result.

By learning from your struggles, you can often overcome them and succeed. Today's business community is full of seasoned business owners. One such businessman is Kunwer Sachdev, whose inspirational tale is highly motivating for aspiring young entrepreneurs. The Su-Kam company was founded by Kunwer Sachdev. Both in India and overseas, there is a strong market for his company's solar products.

Who is Kunwer Sachdev?

The father of Kunwer Sachdev worked as a railway clerk. Kunwar Sachdev attended a private school for his elementary education, but he had to transfer to a government school to finish his remaining coursework because of financial constraints. Kunwar aspired to be a doctor.

But he gave up on this dream since he was unable to gain medical admission. Kunwar had raised the money for his education by going door-to-door selling pens.

Beginning of his entrepreneurial journey

Following his graduation, Kunwer began working for a cable communication company in the marketing division. While employed there, he realized that the nation's cable industry had the potential to be extremely lucrative in the future. He quit his job and launched his own company as a result. Su-Kam Communication System was the name Kunwar Sachdev used when he first started his company.

Kunwar Sachdev claimed that his home had an inverter, however, it was in a very bad condition. He discovered that low-quality material was the cause of the issue after he opened it himself. Following this, he had the idea to produce inverters on his own. In 1998, he established Su-Kam Power System as a business and began producing inverters.

These days, Kunwar Sachdev's company produces a wide range of solar products, which are in demand both in India and overseas. According to Economic Times Hindi, Kunwar Sachdev currently owns a business valued at roughly Rs 2300 crores.

This company also manufactures solar products that have a ten-hour daily power output. Over a lakh Indian homes have reportedly already installed its products, according to media reports. Su-Kam's solar products are currently in demand both overseas and in India.