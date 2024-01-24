Twitter
Meet man who once sold pen, now owns a company worth Rs 2300 crore, his business is...

From the corridors of a small Delhi neighbourhood to global markets, he showed the spirit of turning challenges into opportunities.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

In the heart of Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, Kunwer Sachdev, a dreamer raised in a railway clerk's family, has emerged as a fine example of inspiration in India's power backup sector. His journey, marked by determination and innovation, shows the transformative power of dedication.

In 1984, fresh out of graduation, Kunwer started his journey with his brother's pen business. However, the power outages in the city became a huge problem, which needed a reliable power backup solution. Fueled by determination, he started Su-Kam in 1998.

Kunwer faced early setbacks, with initial inverters encountering issues. Undeterred, he revamped the technology, creating products that outshone competitors in both price and quality. 

Su-Kam, breaking new ground, became the first Indian power company to export its products globally, winning hearts in the Middle East, Bangladesh, Africa, and Nepal.

The visionary entrepreneur aimed for a 'Make in India' revolution, striving to make Su-Kam a global leader. Despite challenges, he took Su-Kam into the solar energy industry, capturing markets far and wide. However, a series of unfortunate events led Su-Kam into bankruptcy, leaving clients stranded without services.

Kunwar Sachdev currently owns a business valued at at arounf Rs 2300 crores, according to Economic Times.

During that tough phase of his life, Kunwer's wife, Khushboo Sachdev, stepped up. Launching Su-vastika under Kunwer's mentorship, she rallied support from friends and distributors, resurrecting the brand. 

Kunwer Sachdev's journey is a testament to the resilience of dreams. From the corridors of a small Delhi neighbourhood to global markets, he showed the spirit of turning challenges into opportunities. 

Kunwer’s journey continues to illuminate the path for aspiring entrepreneurs, proving that with dedication and the right energy, dreams do indeed come true.

