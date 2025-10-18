Meet man who once sold firecrackers on Diwali for survival, now has net worth of Rs 20,83,00,00,00,000, name is…, business is…

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
From Mumbai’s slums to the heights of business success, Sajan’s story inspires aspiring entrepreneurs.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 01:22 PM IST

Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, is known for its opulence and breathtaking skyline. The city attracts people from all over the world, including many from India, eager to invest in its booming property market. Among those who have helped shape this landscape is Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of the Danube Group, whose rise from humble beginnings to billionaire status is nothing short of inspiring.

Born in a slum in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, Rizwan faced many challenges growing up. In an interview with Forbes, he recalled how his father once won a small lottery, allowing the family to move from the slums to a modest home. As a child, Rizwan would walk long distances to school with his sister, surviving on just Rs 15 of pocket money. Determined to support his family, he borrowed Rs 1,000 from his father to buy and sell books, earning his first small profit. He later sold rakhis, firecrackers, and milk to make ends meet.

Tragedy struck when his father passed away when Rizwan was just 16. Two years later, in 1981, he moved to Kuwait after being offered a job as a trainee salesman. His hard work and business acumen soon set him apart, and in 1993, he founded the Danube Group in Dubai.

Today, Danube has grown into a multinational company with operations across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and India. The group is involved in construction, building materials, and home décor, and its annual revenue now exceeds 10 billion dirhams.

Rizwan Sajan’s hard work paid off. He has a net worth of USD 2.5 billion (around Rs 20,830 crore), according to the UAE’s Ministry of Economy; he ranks among Dubai’s wealthiest Indians. His journey is a testament to determination and strategic vision.

Despite his immense success, Rizwan remains grounded. In one interview, he said, “I believe that even if I lose all my money, I can rebuild my business. I am someone who can make money even in the jungles of Africa.” Yet he firmly believes that success is not just about luck; hard work, persistence, and self-belief are equally essential.

From selling books on Mumbai’s footpaths to building one of the Middle East’s most successful business empires, Rizwan Sajan’s journey stands as a powerful example of how determination and vision can turn even the toughest beginnings into extraordinary success stories.

