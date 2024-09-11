Meet man who once lost Rs 127320 crore in 24 hrs, now is much richer Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

Jeff Bezos' journey from humble beginnings to founding Amazon is marked by innovation, resilience, and a commitment to long-term growth.

Jeff Bezos who was born on January 12, 1964, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the brilliant mind behind Amazon, one of the world’s largest e-commerce and technology giants. Raised in a family that valued hard work, Bezos’ adoptive father, Miguel Bezos, an Exxon executive, played a key role in shaping his mindset. Jeff’s journey from a modest upbringing to becoming one of the wealthiest individuals in the world is a story of relentless dedication and visionary thinking.

A major setback for billionaires

On Friday, billionaires around the world saw a combined loss of USD 134 billion in their wealth, with Jeff Bezos among the hardest hit. His net worth dropped by USD 15.2 billion (around ₹1,27,320 crore) in a single day, after Amazon’s stock plummeted by 8.8%. This marked the worst day for Amazon shares in over two years, leaving Bezos with a current net worth of ₹15,84,128 crore.

This wasn’t the first major financial blow for Bezos. His largest loss came in 2019, when his fortune shrank by USD 36 billion following his divorce settlement.

Bezos' early life

Bezos was born to a struggling teenage mother in 1964. His parents divorced when he was just 17 months old. His mother worked hard to support them, and life slowly improved after she remarried. His adoptive father, Miguel Bezos, graduated from college and became an engineer, bringing stability to their home.

Education and early ventures

From a young age, Bezos showed an interest in technology. He even built an automated alarm system for his bedroom as a child. After graduating from Princeton University with degrees in computer science and electrical engineering, Bezos worked on Wall Street, gaining valuable experience in finance.

The Birth of Amazon

In 1994, Bezos saw the huge potential in e-commerce and founded Amazon in his garage in Seattle. His initial vision was to create an online bookstore, but it quickly grew into a one-stop shop for all kinds of consumer goods. Despite early skepticism, Bezos’ determination helped Amazon become a leader in online retail.

Innovation and expansion

Under Bezos’ leadership, Amazon expanded beyond books to offer a wide range of products and services. Innovations like the Kindle e-reader, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and the Prime subscription service helped Amazon grow rapidly. Bezos focused on long-term growth instead of quick profits, setting Amazon apart from competitors.

Overcoming challenges

Amazon faced its fair share of challenges, including the dot-com bubble burst and criticism for low-profit margins. However, Bezos’ ability to adapt and focus on customer satisfaction allowed the company to survive while others failed.

Legacy and philanthropy

In 2021, Bezos stepped down as Amazon’s CEO, leaving a legacy of innovation and disruption. Outside of business, he has made significant philanthropic efforts, including launching the Bezos Earth Fund to fight climate change. His story is one of perseverance, forward-thinking, and a passion for transforming the retail industry and beyond.

