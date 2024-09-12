Twitter
Business

Meet man who once lost Rs 1.27 lakh crore in a day, today owns giant e-commerce business worth crores, he is…

From a young age, Bezos displayed a keen interest in technology, even designing an automated alarm system as a child. He later graduated from Princeton University with degrees in computer science and electrical engineering.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 08:15 PM IST

Meet man who once lost Rs 1.27 lakh crore in a day, today owns giant e-commerce business worth crores, he is…
Jeff Bezos, born on January 12, 1964, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, grew up in a family with humble beginnings. His adoptive father, Miguel Bezos, an Exxon executive, played a pivotal role in instilling the values of hard work and ambition in him. Bezos' rise from a modest childhood to becoming one of the world's richest people reflects his unwavering dedication.

On a particularly tough Friday, billionaires around the globe saw their fortunes diminish, losing a collective USD 134 billion. Bezos was hit hard, with his wealth dropping by USD 15.2 billion (Rs 1,27,320 crore) due to an 8.8 percent plunge in Amazon’s stock. Despite this setback, his net worth remains a staggering Rs 15,84,128 crore.

Bezos' early life was marked by challenges. Born to a teenage mother, his parents divorced when he was just 17 months old. His mother worked diligently to support them until she married Miguel Bezos, an engineer, who provided stability and opportunities for the family.

From a young age, Bezos displayed a keen interest in technology, even designing an automated alarm system as a child. He later graduated from Princeton University with degrees in computer science and electrical engineering, which led to a successful career on Wall Street, where he gained crucial experience in finance and business.

In 1994, Bezos recognized the immense potential of e-commerce and founded Amazon in his garage in Seattle. Initially an online bookstore, Amazon quickly evolved into a global marketplace for virtually everything. Despite skepticism, Bezos’ long-term vision propelled the company to extraordinary success.

Under his leadership, Amazon expanded into diverse areas such as technology and logistics. Breakthrough innovations like the Kindle, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Prime subscription services helped cement Amazon's dominance. Bezos focused on long-term growth, often at the expense of short-term profits, which set Amazon apart from its competitors.

Throughout his journey, Bezos and Amazon faced numerous obstacles, including the bursting of the dot-com bubble and criticism over profit margins. However, his resilience and customer-centric approach enabled Amazon to flourish while others struggled.

In 2021, Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon, leaving behind a legacy of groundbreaking innovation. Beyond his business empire, he has made significant contributions to philanthropy, notably through the Bezos Earth Fund, which addresses climate change. His story is one of vision, perseverance, and transformative impact on the retail and tech industries.

