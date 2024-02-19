Twitter
CCI gives clean chit to INSCO in Hindustan National Glass case

IPL 2024: KKR name star Sri Lankan pacer as replacement for...

Good news for flat buyers in Noida, Greater Noida, registry camps to be set up soon; check details

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train services extension: Operations on other stations to begin soon; check details

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested, star player set to return for Ranchi Test

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet man who once lived with 20 people in a house, remained hungry for 3 days, is now a millionaire, seen on TV as... 

Recalling his early days, he talked about living in a small apartment in Mumbai with his family. Despite the financial struggles, he fondly remembered the joy of having numerous siblings around.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 05:26 PM IST

Anupam Mittal, widely known for his appearance on Indian TV show Shark Tank India, has become a household name. However, his path to success was not always paved with gold. In a candid conversation on the Barbershop podcast, Anupam reflected on his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a multimillionaire.

Recalling his early days, Anupam talked about living in a small apartment in Mumbai with his family. Despite the financial struggles, he fondly remembered the joy of having numerous siblings around.

“We wouldn’t realise it as kids, but 20 of us were living in a 1,000 square foot house at the time. People were sleeping on the dining table, under the dining table. But as kids, you don’t think of that. You enjoy having so many kids around,” he said.

After his father found success in the textiles business, Anupam went to the US for studies but encountered challenges in securing employment. Determined to make it on his own, he refrained from seeking financial assistance from his family, even experiencing hunger for days.

Anupam candidly shared, "I had no money, and if I asked them for money they'd say, 'Where's your salary?' It was the first time I experienced hunger. Experiencing hunger teaches you a lot."

However, fortune and hard work paid off, and he eventually rose to prominence, becoming a multi-millionaire in his early twenties. Reflecting on his success, Anupam expressed disbelief at the lavish lifestyle he now led, from ordering sports cars to hosting corporate parties on cruise ships.

Anupam's journey serves as an inspiration, showcasing hard work and determination despite all the challanges. From struggling to make ends meet to achieving unparalleled success, his story is a testament to the power of determination and hard work.

As Anupam continues to inspire millions with his entrepreneurial journey and struggles, his remarkable journey serves as a perfect example of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere.

