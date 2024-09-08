Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

His Danube Group is a billion-dollar group and builds the largest building materials companies with diversified branches across UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and India.

Rags to riches success stories are a testament to the strength of unwavering passion, hard work and determination. One such inspiring story is of Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

He is a UAE-based Non-Resident Indian businessman who started his journey as a salesman and is presently one of the richest Indians in Dubai. His Danube Group is a billion-dollar group and builds the largest building materials companies with diversified branches across UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and India.

Sajan is a first-generation businessman, who was born in a middle-class family in Mumbai. In his initial days, he started as a street vendor selling books, and firecrackers. He also delivered milk to fend for his family.

His father died when he was just 16. Sajan then started working at his uncle's building materials shop in Kuwait in 1981. Starting as a trainee salesman, Sajan quickly rose in position. However, the Gulf War in 1991 forced him to return to Mumbai.

In 1993, he founded the Danube Group, which is presently a massive business conglomerate which deals in building materials, home décor, and real estate development.

The company generated a USD 1.3 billion annual turnover in 2019. According to the website of Ministry of Economy, UAE, Sajan has a staggering net worth is USD 2.5 billion. This is currently around Rs 20,830 crore.