Vijaypat Singhania was once one of India’s richest men. Born into the well-known Singhania family, he led the Raymond Group from 1980 to 2000. Under his leadership, Raymond became a global name in textiles and fashion. At one point, he was even wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Narayana Murthy, and Gautam Adani.

But life took a surprising turn. Today, the former business tycoon lives in a rented apartment, far from the lavish life he once had, according to reports.

The troubles began after the death of his uncle. A power struggle broke out within the family, as his cousins wanted control of the business. Later, Vijaypat decided to divide his empire between his two sons—Madhupati and Gautam Singhania.

Madhupati moved to Singapore, and in 2015, Vijaypat gave his 37% stake in Raymond to Gautam. Sadly, their relationship soured soon after. He was reportedly thrown out of the family home and left without financial support. This marked the beginning of his personal and financial downfall.

Apart from being a successful businessman, Vijaypat Singhania is also known for his passion for flying. Inspired by JRD Tata, he became a skilled aviator. In 1994, he was named Honorary Air Commodore by the Indian Air Force. He also received the Padma Bhushan in 2006 for his contributions to business and aviation. Additionally, the London Institute of Technology & Research awarded him an honorary Ph.D.

Despite the challenges he faced later in life, Vijaypat Singhania’s impact on India’s textile industry remains unforgettable. He turned Raymond into a trusted and popular brand across the country. His journey, filled with success and struggle, serves as both an inspiration and a warning about the ups and downs of life.