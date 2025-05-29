In this article, we will walk you through the journey of a man who made several failed attempts at UPSC, IIT and IIM, later co-founded a company with now an annual turnover of Rs 150 crores.

The story of Chai Sutta Bar co-founder Anubhav Dubey is testament to resilience, creativity and passion. Once an UPSC aspirant, Dubey went on to co-found Chai Sutta Bar -- a popular tea cafe chain which is now worth Rs 150 crores! Today, this flourishing business is a classic example of how setbacks can lead to monumental success.

Who is Anubhav Dubey?

Born in 1996 in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, Anubhav Dubey initially followed the traditional path laid out by his father, who envisioned him becoming an IAS officer. He even appeared for UPSC civil service exam -- deemed one of the most difficult tests in the country -- multiple times. However, despite his best of efforts, he couldn't crack the exam.

Moreover, Dubey also tried his luck at IIT and IIM exams but it all went in vain. Later, he realised that his destiny was headed somewhere else. Determine to chart his own course, Dubey went on to embrace his entrepreneurial spirits, co-founding Chai Sutta Bar.

In 2016, Anubhav Dubey joined hands with his college friend Anand Nayak and together, they founded Chai Sutta Bar with an investment worth Rs 3 lakhs. Despite limited resources and no formal training in business, the duo relied on their unique vision - bringing to the masses traditional kulhad tea in a modernised way.

The first Chai Sutta Bar outlet opened in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, with a touch of uniqueness and innovation. The idea was simple - serving the masses traditional kulhad tea in a cafe-bar ambiance. Due to its creativity, the concept was resonated with the youth, who were drawn to the cafe.

Interestingly, the cafe also promoted a smoke-free environment -- standing out from other tea stalls or cafes.

The road to success

What started as a small venture flourished into a huge business empire, with operations in 165 outlets across 195+ cities in India, Dubai, and Oman. A number of factors contributed significantly to the success of Chai Sutta Bar - from serving traditional kulhad chai in a smoke-free environment to bringing to the table a broad range of 20 flavors of tea.

Moreover, the cafe's soothing vibes and captivating ambiance attracted masses, particularly the college-goers. As per media reports, the annual turnover of Chai Sutta Bar crossed Rs 150 crores in 2024, serving as a stark reminder of how failures can be turned into remarkable success.