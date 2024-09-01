Twitter
Meet man who once earned salary of just Rs 65, now runs Rs 29208 crore company, he owns India's largest…

R. G. Chandramogan, chairman of Hatsun Agro Product, was a college dropout who sold ice cream from pushcarts. His journey from starting small to climbing the ladder of success to lead India's largest private dairy company is truly inspirational.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 06:26 AM IST

Meet man who once earned salary of just Rs 65, now runs Rs 29208 crore company, he owns India's largest…
Image courtesy: Forbes
Not everyone's life is a bed full of roses, with some facing failure and struggling in low-paying jobs just to make ends meet. However, there are those who refuse to be defined by their circumstances and instead choose to break barriers and strive for financial growth. This positive outlook enables them to navigate challenges with resilience and determination, ultimately leading them to achieve remarkable levels of success.

Hailing from Chennai, R. G. Chandramogan, chairman of Hatsun Agro Product, was a college dropout who sold ice cream from pushcarts. His journey from starting small to climbing the ladder of success to lead India's largest private dairy company is truly inspirational.

Chandramogan's journey took an unexpected turn after facing failure in his math exam, prompting him to make a life-altering decision at the young age of 21.

Disheartened by his academic setback, Chandramogan made a bold choice to step away from education and venture into the world of business. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life, filled with challenges and opportunities.

Chandramogan started off his career in a timber depot with a modest earnings of Rs 65, while his father managed a little grocery store. In 1970, he left his job and opted to venture into the ice cream industry. He funded his initial business venture by selling off his family estate and raising Rs 13,000. Setting up his enterprise in a 250 sq ft room with a team of three dedicated workers, he ensured his ice cream reached the masses through a fleet of 15 pushcarts.

At the beginning, Chandramogan's business faced several challenges. But despite the struggles, he managed to earn a substantial income of over Rs 1.5 lakh in the inaugural year. This success gave him the boost he needed to continue. Back in 1981, even with a relatively minor business, he observed a deficit in available ice cream choices in the smaller towns. His decision to capitalize on this absence, which big-name brands had overlooked, led the 'Arun' ice cream brand to become a dominant player in the ice cream industry of Tamil Nadu. In 1986, he rebranded the image by renaming it as Hatsun Agro Product.

Arun Ice Creams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Curd, Hatsun Paneer, Hatsun Ghee, Hatsun Dairy Whitener, and Ibaco have become popular choices across the country.  These brands have not only captured the domestic market but their dairy goods are relished across the globe, spanning 42 countries.

Hatsun, standing as India's largest private dairy company, has an extensive network that reaches over 400,000 farmers across 10,000 villages on a daily basis for their milk collection.

At present, the company boasts a remarkable market capitalisation of Rs 292.08 billion.

