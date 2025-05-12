Meet the man behind Micromax who built a tech empire from scratch, took on global giants like Samsung, and is now quietly leading a massive manufacturing comeback in India.

Once a shining star on the big screen, actress Asin Thottumkal charmed millions with her roles in Ghajini, Housefull 2, and Bol Bachchan. But just when her career was at its peak, she suddenly disappeared from the spotlight. Why? Because she found her real-life fairytale in Rahul Sharma, a quiet but powerful name in India’s tech industry. While Asin chose a peaceful family life away from the film world, her husband was silently making waves in the business world.

The Man Who Beat Samsung: Rahul Sharma’s Rise to Fame

Rahul Sharma is not just Asin’s husband — he’s a man who once took on tech giants like Samsung and won. In 2000, Rahul, along with friends Rajesh Aggarwal, Vikas Jain, and Sumeet Arora, founded Micromax Informatics. What started as a small company offering software solutions turned into a mobile revolution in 2008 when they launched their first phone.

His aim:

With his aim to make affordable smartphones for every Indian, by 2014, Micromax became India's No.1 smartphone brand, even surpassing Samsung. That same year, they began exporting phones to Russia — a big win for an Indian tech company. To add a touch of Hollywood glamour, Rahul even roped in Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman as the face of the brand in India.

Education & Early Life

Rahul was born on September 14, 1975, in Delhi. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Nagpur University and a Bachelor’s in Commerce from University of Saskatchewan, Canada. From the start, he had a strong interest in technology, especially embedded systems, which played a big role in Micromax’s early innovations.

A Love Story with a Bollywood Twist

Their love story is no less filmy. Actor Akshay Kumar, Asin’s co-star in Housefull 2, introduced her to Rahul in 2012. The connection was instant, and by 2016, they were married in a private ceremony, with Akshay as the best man. In 2017, they welcomed their daughter, Arin Rayn, and Asin stepped away from movies to focus on her family.

Net Worth, Lifestyle and Cars

Rahul may be low-key, but his lifestyle is luxurious. With an estimated net worth of Rs 1,300 crore, he owns a lavish farmhouse in Delhi and a fleet of high-end cars, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series 2, Bentley Supersport, BMW X6, and Mercedes GL450.

The Downfall of Micromax — And a Major Missed Opportunity

Micromax’s success didn’t last forever. From 2010 to 2015, it was on top, with revenues hitting Rs 12,000–15,000 crore annually. However, Chinese brands soon entered the Indian market, offering cheaper options and better supplier deals. Micromax couldn’t keep up.

One of Rahul’s most talked-about decisions came in 2014 when he turned down a USD 800 million (Rs 6,700 crore) investment from Alibaba. Looking back, he admits it might have been a mistake.

Reinventing the Game: From Phones to Factories

After the fall, Rahul didn’t give up. In 2017, he launched Revolt Intellicorp, India’s first AI-powered electric bike company. But he didn’t stop there. He quietly transformed Micromax’s factories into a contract manufacturing business, now known as Bhagwati Products Ltd (BPL).

Today, BPL runs five factories with a turnover of Rs 6,200 crore. Rahul says they’re doing even better now, without the media spotlight or big advertisements. His focus now is on quality manufacturing and smart growth.

Will Micromax Make a Comeback?

In 2020, Micromax tried to re-enter the smartphone market with budget phones under Rs 8,000. Though the response wasn’t huge, industry insiders say Rahul might soon launch a new plan to target the Bharat market — India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

He’s not just a tech entrepreneur. Rahul Sharma is a dreamer who turned a Rs 3 lakh loan into a Rs 1,300 crore business, brought Hugh Jackman to Indian screens, and is now quietly building India’s next tech chapter. A loving husband, a dedicated father, and a visionary leader, Rahul Sharma prefers to stay behind the scenes while letting his work speak for itself.

And while Asin has left the lights of Bollywood behind, Rahul’s empire continues to glow, just from the background, not the stage.

In Short:

Net Worth: Rs 1,300 crore

Micromax Peak Turnover: Rs 12,000–15,000 crore

Funding Rejected: USD 800 million from Alibaba

Current Business Turnover: Rs 6,200 crore

No. of Factories: 5

Married Asin: 2016

Daughter: Arin Rayn, born in 2017