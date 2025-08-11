Meet man, who once borrowed Rs 10000, sold soap door-to-door, today has nearly Rs 100 crore net worth, he runs...

They say the harder the battle the sweeter the victory. The phrase stands absolutely true for a young entrepreneur, who had once borrowed Rs 10,000 from his father to start a small soap-selling business. Read on to know more about his journey.

They say the harder the battle the sweeter the victory. The phrase stands absolutely true for young entrepreneur Raj Shamani. At the age of just 28, Shamani is well recognised for his podcasts. But that's not all about him, he is also a founder, investor, author, and has been a driving force behind his family's Rs 200 crore FMCG company. However, it wasn't always easy going for Shamani. In fact, the entrepreneur once borrowed Rs 10,000 and sold soap door-to-door -- a venture that eventually laid the foundation for his family business, Shamani Industries.

How did Raj Shamani begin his journey?

Shamani was born in 1997 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. When he was just 16, Shamani's family faced severe financial struggles due to his father's health issues and a downturn in their business. At the time, a teenaged Shamani took the onus on himself, borrowing Rs 10,000 from his father to start a small enterprise. He launched a soap business out of his home, went door-to-door giving demonstrations and selling a liquid dishwash. The success of this humble venture laid the base for his family's company, Shamani Industries, which today has an annual turnover of around Rs 200 crore. Shamani is often credited with helping the business grow over 20 times.

What are Shamani's ventures and what's his net worth?

In 2022, Shamani launched his flagship venture -- House of X -- a platform that helps creators and influencers scale their brands by providing end-to-end support. He is also an angel investor with a portfolio that includes startups such as Deciml and Growth School. He is best known for his podcast Figuring Out, which has featured interviews with Bill Gates and Vijay Mallya, among others. Besides, Shamani is the author of a bestselling book and a TEDx speaker. Shamani today has a net worth of approximately USD 11 million or more than Rs 96 crore.