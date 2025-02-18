Meet man who transformed a small tea stall into a Rs 150 crore business with creativity, passion, and hard work.

Entrepreneurship is often a mix of hard work, dedication, and passion for one’s goals. One such inspiring story is that of Anubhav Dubey, the co-founder of ‘Chai Sutta Bar’, a brand now worth over Rs 150 crore. His journey proves that with the right vision and determination, anyone can turn an idea into a successful business.

Anubhav, a 28-year-old from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, did not follow the conventional path of attending top institutes like IIT or IIM, although he once dreamt of joining one. He even attempted the UPSC exams but didn’t succeed. After some time, Anubhav realized that his true calling lay in entrepreneurship. He decided to follow his passion and build a business of his own.

In 2016, Anubhav partnered with his friend Anand Nayak and started ‘Chai Sutta Bar’ with just Rs 3 lakh—which was his personal savings. Without any formal business training, Anubhav dived into the world of entrepreneurship, starting with a small tea stall near a girls’ hostel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. They offered chai in traditional earthen cups (kulhads), paired with a smoke-free environment, which quickly became a hit with the local crowd.

The pair had limited funds, so they got creative and painted their own boards and designed the interiors of their first cafe. The unique concept of offering tea in 20 different flavours in eco-friendly kulhads helped attract a large number of customers. Today, ‘Chai Sutta Bar’ has expanded to over 165 outlets in more than 195 cities across India, as well as in Dubai and Oman.

A standout feature of the business is that the company sources its traditional kulhads from over 250 potter families, offering them a steady income and helping support their livelihoods. This year, the company’s turnover has exceeded Rs 150 crore, a significant milestone for Anubhav and his team. His journey from a small tea stall to a nationwide brand is a true example of what passion, creativity, and perseverance can achieve in the world of business.