Business

Meet man who never went to college, spent nights at station, built company worth Rs 94603 crore, his business is....

Specialising in explosives, propellants, grenades, drones, and warheads, the company aligns with the Make in India initiative and boasts a market capitalization of ₹92,000 crore

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 06:53 PM IST

Meet man who never went to college, spent nights at station, built company worth Rs 94603 crore, his business is....
Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal
Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal’s journey from a modest background in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, to becoming a billionaire is nothing short of a real-life rags-to-riches saga. Born into a middle-class family, financial strains forced him to leave school after 10th grade to support his family. Yet, his entrepreneurial spirit was undeterred. At just 18, Nuwal embarked on his first venture—a small ink production plant. Despite its failure, his resolve never wavered.

The turning point in Nuwal’s life came when he ventured into the industrial explosives sector. During this tumultuous period, he even spent nights at railway stations, reflecting the extent of his struggle and tenacity. A pivotal encounter with explosives dealer Abdul Sattar Allahbhai in the early 1990s helped steer his path. With a modest loan from the State Bank of India and immense grit, Nuwal founded Solar Industries India in 1995.

Today, Solar Industries India stands as a testament to his vision and perseverance. Specialising in explosives, propellants, grenades, drones, and warheads, the company aligns with the Make in India initiative and boasts a market capitalization of ₹92,000 crore. Over the past decade, the company’s market value surged by an astounding 1,700%, reaching over ₹35,000 crore by November 2022. Forbes estimates Nuwal’s net worth at $5 billion, placing him among the world’s billionaires.

Satyanarayan Nuwal’s story is a powerful reminder of how unwavering determination and strategic vision can transform the seemingly impossible into reality. His journey from nights at the railway station to helming a billion-dollar enterprise remains a source of inspiration and a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere.

