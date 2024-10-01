Twitter
Meet man who never went to college, learned coding through internet, sold his app for Rs 4160000000 to...

Kishan Bagaria is a self-taught coder from Assam who created the app texts.com which was acquired for USD 50 million

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 05:45 PM IST

Meet man who never went to college, learned coding through internet, sold his app for Rs 4160000000 to...
The inspiring journey of Kishan Bagaria proves that success in life doesn’t always require a college degree. With a strong drive to learn and a passion for coding, Kishan, who hails from Dibrugarh, Assam, created an app called texts.com, which was later acquired by WordPress' parent company, Automattic, for an impressive USD 50 million (around Rs 416 crore).

Kishan’s story began when he was just 12 years old. While still in school, he started teaching himself how to code through online resources. His natural curiosity led him to experiment with coding, and before long, he was creating Windows applications. Kishan's ability to learn and create on his own set the foundation for what would later become a remarkable entrepreneurial journey.

In 2020, Kishan started working on the project that would eventually become texts.com. The concept behind Texts was simple but powerful: a unified messaging app where users could view all their messages from various platforms like Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and more, all in one place. The app’s standout feature was its ability to let users read messages without notifying the sender. In addition, Texts had end-to-end encryption, ensuring that users’ communications were secure.

When Kishan shared the prototype of Texts with his friends, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. The app quickly gained attention through word-of-mouth, and soon, industry professionals were requesting access to it. As the app’s popularity grew, it caught the attention of Automattic, the company behind WordPress. After three months of negotiations, Automattic’s founder, Matt Mullenweg, personally met Kishan in 2023, and by October, the deal to acquire texts.com was finalized.

Mullenweg described Kishan as a “generational tech genius,” recognizing the young entrepreneur’s exceptional talent and vision. Despite his immense success, Kishan remains involved in the growth of Texts, leading the platform under the support of Automattic in the United States.

Kishan Bagaria’s story is a testament to how passion, self-learning, and innovation can lead to extraordinary success, even without the traditional path of a college degree. His journey from coding in Assam to leading a platform acquired by a global tech giant shows that, with the right mindset and determination, anything is possible.

