Meet man who never made any product, became 18th richest Indian by selling items of other companies, his net worth is...

According to Forbes, Ravi Jaipuria's net worth is USD 11.6 billion (around Rs 95,000 crore) and he is now the 18th richest person in India.

Born in 1953, Ravi Jaipuria was the youngest among 3 brothers. In 1987, Ravi Jaipuria’s family decided to divide the family business and he was given a bottling plant. Before the division of family business, Ravi Jaipuria’s family used to do bottling work for Coca-Cola. Ravi Jaipuria started working for PepsiCo in his bottling plant and used his business acumen so well that now he is one of the richest persons in India.

According to Forbes, Ravi Jaipuria's net worth is USD 11.6 billion (around Rs 95,000 crore). He is the 18th richest person in India and is ranked as 232nd richest person in world. The name of his company is Varun Beverages. He has another company under which many international food brands work in India.

Ravi Jaipuria is also the owner of a company named Devyani International. This company runs the business of KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee in India. Both Varun Beverage and Devyani International companies are listed in the stock market. Varun Beverages was listed in 2016 and Devyani International in 2021.



Ravi Jaipuria also has a stake in the hotel chain Lemon Tree. However, these are minority stakes only. Apart from this, Ravi Jaipuria also has a stake in healthcare brand Medanta. Ravi Jaipuria's business is also spread in Morocco, Sri Lanka, Zambia, Mozambique and Nepal. Both the companies of Ravi Jaipuria are named after his children. His daughter's name is Devyani and son's name is Varun. His wife died in a plane crash in 1985.