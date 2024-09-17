Twitter
Meet man, who lives in 2BHK flat in Mumbai, doesn't use any mobile, he is Ratan Tata's...

Ratan Tata's younger brother who leads a humble, media-shy life, staying out of the public eye while remaining a significant shareholder in the Tata Group.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 07:52 PM IST

Meet man, who lives in 2BHK flat in Mumbai, doesn't use any mobile, he is Ratan Tata's...
Jimmy Tata and Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata is widely recognized as one of India's most prominent businessman, celebrated globally for his significant wealth, estimated at over Rs 3,800 crore, and his contributions to philanthropy, business acumen, and wisdom. While his professional life and public persona have consistently been in the limelight, his younger brother, Jimmy Naval Tata, remains relatively unknown to the public.

Jimmy Tata, the younger sibling of Ratan Tata, leads a remarkably low-profile life. Unlike his brother, who has often been in the media spotlight, Jimmy prefers to stay out of the public eye. He maintains a modest lifestyle, living in a simple 2BHK apartment in Mumbai's Colaba. Despite being part of the same wealthy family, he has chosen not to engage with the media or public events. His unassuming nature is highlighted by the fact that he does not own a mobile phone and keeps up with current affairs through newspapers.

The bond between Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata is evident from their personal interactions. Recently, Ratan Tata shared a nostalgic black-and-white photograph of himself with Jimmy on social media to wish his brother a happy birthday. The photo, taken in 1945, symbolizes the deep connection between the two brothers, as Ratan Tata reflected on how “nothing came between” them.

While Ratan Tata has achieved immense success leading Tata Sons and expanding the family business, Jimmy Tata chose a different path. He opted to live a quieter life, away from the hustle of the corporate world. Despite his decision to distance himself from the family's business activities, Jimmy Tata remains an influential shareholder in several Tata Group companies, including Tata Sons, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Indian Hotels, and Tata Chemicals.

Notably, Jimmy Tata is also known for his skills in squash. According to an old post by Harsh Goenka, he was quite competitive and often outplayed Goenka in the sport. This personal interest adds another layer to his profile, showcasing his talents beyond the business realm. Despite his low-key lifestyle, Jimmy Tata's presence and investment in the Tata Group signify his ongoing, though understated, involvement in the family legacy.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
