Meet man who left village with Rs 100, worked as a cleaner, now has net worth of Rs 200 crore, his business is…

Malay Debnath came from a small village in North Bengal, and with his perseverance and tenacity, he created a 200-crore business empire out of a mere 100 rupees.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 06:40 AM IST

Self-made stories are most inspirational as they involve the highest of highs and lowest of lows. One such story is of a self-made man -Malay Debnath, who arrived from a small village in North Bengal just after his schooling, and with his perseverance and tenacity created a 200-crore business empire out of a mere 100 rupees. 

Belonging to a small village in the West Bengali district of Cooch Behar, Debnath’s family suffered a major tragedy when their business was burned in a fire due to a political conflict. He was only six years old at the time. Even though the family began their firm again, they were never able to flourish, and by the early 1980s, the situation worsened.

Debnath, his older sister, and his two younger brothers were still in school, and the family was battling adverse situations while their father searched for work. 

Debnath looked after the small tea business his family owned back in the village, along with his school. It continued for three years till he earned his Class 12 diploma, at which point he quit his studies and moved to Delhi with his mother's 100 rupees. 

There he began working for a caterer and his work involved cleaning the dishes and polishing the table. While the majority of his friends quit due to arduous work, he received the owner's affection, and after a year, his pay went from Rs 500 to Rs 3,000. Debnath did 18-hour shifts to send his wages home monthly.

Thereafter, he decided to change careers and later rose to the position of supervisor at a Delhi-based event management firm. Also, he completed an ITDC (Indian Tourism Development Corporation) course in hotel management. He gained more exposure and made new contacts while working for this event company. This later helped him in commencing his own catering company - Debnath Caterers and Decorators, which achieved success and became profitable,

Currently, he manages over 35 army mess facilities, including those in Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Gwalior. Due to his successful business, he has created a net worth of about Rs 200 crore, including tea gardens in North Bengal. 

Thus, his life came full circle, all owing to his unwavering hard work and determination.

 
