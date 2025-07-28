Meet man who left school at 15, then started working in small shop to support his family, now owns Rs 1010000000000 empire, his name is..., his business is...

His circumstances worsened after his father's death, leading him to leave school at 15 to take on the family's responsibilities at a young age. Let's know how he turned small family business into a leading business empire.

In India, creating a prosperous business from scratch while fighting against overwhelming poverty is a super tough task that only a handful of people can say they've accomplished. One awesome example is Inder Jaisinghani's inspiring story. He's the Chairman and Managing Director of Polycab India Limited. Born in a humble Mumbai Chawl, he grew up in extreme poverty. But through his relentless hard work and dedication, he turned a small shop into a huge business empire that's now worth a massive Rs 101,000 crore.

Who is Inder Jaisinghani?

Inder Jaisinghani, born into a low-income family in Mumbai’s Lohar Chawl, faced immense poverty during his childhood. His circumstances worsened after his father's death, leading him to leave school at 15 to take on the family's responsibilities at a young age.

How Inder Jaisinghani turned small family business into India's one of the leading companies?

Undeterred by the challenges, Inder Jaisinghani was resolute in his pursuit of a better life. He began by assisting in the family business, Polycab, a small electric goods shop located in Lohar Chawl.

Over time, Inder leveraged his strong business skills to grow Polycab from a small shop into India's largest wire and cable manufacturing firm. In 1997, Jaisinghani assumed the role of Chairman and Director of Polycab, and under his leadership, the company expanded into new markets, becoming a prominent player in the cable manufacturing industry.

Under Inder Jaisinghani's leadership, Polycab, which began as a small trading firm in 1986, has evolved into India's leading cables and wires company, with a valuation of 101,000 crore. In 2008, the International Finance Corporation, the private equity arm of the World Bank, invested in Polycab. In 2014, the company broadened its product range to include items like electric fans, LED lighting, switches, and switchgear.

Polycab went public in 2019 and now operates 28 manufacturing plants across India, exporting its products to 79 countries. Under Inder Jaisinghani's guidance, Polycab has achieved remarkable growth over the past 50 years, starting from a small shop.