Meet man who once struggled to pay fees, got Rs 84 lakh job, but left it to build Rs 100 crore company, runs fastest...

Anurabh was raised in a small house in Bhagalpur. Being a good student, he started preparing for the IIT in Class 8. After class 12, he was accepted to IIT Bombay. His family struggled to pay for his college education.

Numerous people aspire to get into IIT and then get a high-paying job in a prestigious company. However, some people quit it to do something of their own. One such inspiring story is of Anurabh Sinha, a Bihar native, and his wife Gunjan Sinha who established a laundry business.

After graduating from IIT, he was earning Rs 84 lakh a year until he chose to leave it.

Anurabh was raised in a small house in Bhagalpur. Being a good student, he started preparing for the IIT in Class 8. After class 12, he was accepted to IIT Bombay. His family struggled to pay for his college education.

Thereafter, he was sent overseas. In 2015, he got married. Later, he started his first venture -Franglobal. He later sold it to Franchise India and ventured into the hospitality sector in 2015. He then joined Tribo Hotels.

There Arunabh handled the operations of various budget hotels in Northern India. It was then that he noticed a massive gap in the market in the laundry business.

Consequently, the couple decided to start a laundry company and offer quality services. After Arunabh left his work in August 2016, they invested Rs 20 lakh to start the laundromat business UClean in January 2017. Today, the company is now worth Rs 110 crore.

By 2017, UClean diversified its franchises in Hyderabad and Pune. UClean currently has over 350 stores in 104 cities across India. UClean has already ventured into Bangladesh, and Nepal, and is set to venture in Africa and the Middle East.

He is also popular as 'IIT Laundrywala'. His company also became the fastest brand in the history of India, to reach 200 franchises.