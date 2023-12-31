Headlines

Meet man who left job in US to return to India, started company from village, one of India's richest, his net worth...

Sridhar Vembu left a high paying job in the United States to return to India, and proved that success can be found in unexpected and unexplored places.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 06:17 AM IST

In the pursuit of success, many people choose to leave their home country and move abroad, dreaming of life in big cities with huge salaries. Sridhar Vembu left a high paying job in the United States to return to India, and proved that success can be found in unexpected and unexplored places.

Hailing from a middle-class family in Tamil Nadu, Sridhar pursued his primary education in Tamil language. After completing his electrical engineering degree from IIT Madras in 1989, he moved to the United States for his Ph.D. Soon after working at Qualcomm in San Diego for about two years, he made a big decision of leaving his job and returning to India.

Leaving a comfortable life in the US shocked many, but Sridhar had a vision. In 1996, he, along with his brother, founded a software development firm called AdventNet, which later became Zoho Corporation in 2009. 

He chose the Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu for the office instead of a metropolitan city, and transformed an old factory in the Mathalamparai village into the headquarters of his company.

The decision to set up the Zoho office in Tenkasi elevated the status of the district. According to NBT, by 2022, Zoho Corporation's revenue had surpassed Rs 8,300 crores. 

Sridhar Vembu's journey is a great example of the fact that success is not confined to where you work; it's about determination and the will to create your path, no matter where you are.

