Meet man, who left job at Microsoft, now runs company worth Rs 39832 crore, his business is...

Bhavish Aggarwal was born in Ludhiana, Punjab, the son of two doctors. Before coming back to India to attend the esteemed IIT Bombay, he was raised in Afghanistan and the United Kingdom.

No businessman's journey is simple, particularly for those who embark on a new course. We'll tell you about one such businessman today who went on to become a national hero for India by earning a top spot on the Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List.

This businessman cleared the path for upcoming entrepreneurs in addition to altering the way of life for many Indians. We are speaking about none other than Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO and founder of Ola.

After earning his computer science degree from IIT Bombay in 2004–2008, he interned at Microsoft Research India and was hired there in 2008. After two years, Bhavish Aggarwal left his job and chose to launch his own business with Jodhpur-based IITian friend Ankit Bhati. In order to arrange taxis for out-of-town travel, the two friends started Olatrips.com as their first business venture.



One weekend, Bhavish Aggarwal and some friends drove from Bengaluru to Bandipur in a rented car. After the driver in Mysore pulled over and demanded more cash, Bhavish Aggarwal and his friends decided to take a bus to cover the remaining distance. This individual's experience served as the inspiration for Ola, the top taxi-hailing app in India today.