The stories of individuals who have triumphed over financial struggles inspire others dealing with similar difficulties. While financial hardships often come with many challenges, perseverance and resilience can help individuals emerge stronger and more financially stable. Puthan Naduvakkatt Chenthamaraksha Menon’s life was marked by financial struggles following the death of his father. Despite these tough circumstances, he never gave up. Starting with just Rs 50, he embarked on a journey that eventually led him to build a Rs 17,000 crore real estate empire.

Menon, originally from Palghat, Kerala, lost his father at a young age. His father, a farmer, passed away, and the family was soon plunged into financial hardship. Despite the difficult circumstances, Menon continued his education, but the mounting financial strain eventually forced him to drop out after completing his primary schooling.

In the 1990s, Menon recognised the immense potential of the real estate sector. In 1995, he founded Sobha Developers, now known as Sobha Limited, which has grown into one of India's leading real estate companies. His success reached extraordinary heights, with his design expertise contributing to the creation of landmark structures like the Sultan Qabus Mosque and the Al Bustan Palace in Oman.

In addition, Menon's exceptional contributions earned him the esteemed Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Puraskar, presented by the President of India. A pivotal moment in his journey came when he decided to seize the opportunity to work in Oman with only Rs 50 in his pocket. Despite being in a foreign city, Menon managed to make a mark in the interior decoration industry. His work quickly gained recognition, leading him to take on more significant and prestigious projects.

Menon has also served as a consultant for the Bangalore Infosys Campus, working under the guidance of Narayana Murthy. Despite lacking a formal degree in interior design, his renowned architectural expertise has extended to the United Arab Emirates. At present, the market capitalization of Sobha Ltd stands at Rs 17,225 crore.

