Dr. K. Prakash Shetty, a self-made entrepreneur from Udupi, built a successful business empire in hospitality and real estate through determination and hard work.

Many people think that successful entrepreneurs are born into business families, but determination and hard work can help anyone achieve their dreams. Dr. K. Prakash Shetty is a perfect example of this. Coming from a small village, he built a successful career in business through his passion and dedication.

Early Life and Education

Dr. K. Prakash Shetty was born on July 21, 1959, in Korangrapadi, a village in Karnataka’s Udupi district. He completed his early education in the village and later moved to Udupi for higher studies. He pursued a Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) degree from Poorna Prajna College.

First Steps in Business

After graduation, Dr. Shetty worked in Bengaluru but always wanted to start his own business. He left his job and took a loan of Rs 50,000 to set up a printing press. This was his first step into the world of entrepreneurship.

Dr. Shetty married Asha Shetty, and they have a son named Gaurav. Despite family responsibilities, he remained focused on his dreams. He later founded MRG Group, naming it after his family members—M for Madhav (his father), R for Ratna (his mother), and G for Gaurav (his son).

Success in Hospitality

Although he started with a printing press, Dr. Shetty wanted to do more. In 1993, he launched a fine-dining restaurant called Banjara, which became very popular. Encouraged by its success, he created the Goldfinch Hotels brand. Starting from Mangaluru, Goldfinch Hotels expanded to Bengaluru, Goa, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR.

His reputation in hospitality grew when Banjara was selected as the official caterer for the 1997 National Games in Karnataka. He was later chosen to provide catering for the 1999 National Games in Manipur, making him well-known in the industry.

Expansion into Real Estate

As real estate in India grew, Dr. Shetty saw an opportunity and expanded into this sector. The MRG Group’s first real estate project was Ahika Apartments in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout, which set new standards in luxury living. Today, MRG collaborates with top companies like the Prestige Group to develop large-scale projects.

The group's real estate ventures cover Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Delhi NCR, with a land bank of over 1,000 acres. One of its biggest projects is Goldfinch City, a 104-acre township in Mangaluru that will include housing, schools, hospitals, malls, hotels, and more.

Commitment to Philanthropy

Apart from business, Dr. Shetty is also committed to helping society. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the MRG Group provided meals to over 20,000 families. The group also offers scholarships to thousands of students every year and provides financial aid to underprivileged people.

Recognition and Achievements

In recognition of his achievements, Mangalore University awarded Dr. Shetty an honorary doctorate at its 42nd convocation. The event was attended by Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Through his contributions to hospitality, real estate, and social work, Dr. K. Prakash Shetty continues to make a lasting impact on both business and society.