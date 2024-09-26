Twitter
Meet man who left his job as IT director, then built company worth Rs…

Today, he employs more than 80 people, distributing salaries totaling ₹8 lakh each month. Aseem Rawat’s journey is a testament to the power of determination and the potential of unconventional career paths

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 06:42 AM IST

Meet man who left his job as IT director, then built company worth Rs…
Aseem Rawat
What drives a successful IT director earning a lucrative salary of Rs 4 lakh per month to abandon it all for a life of dairy farming? For Aseem Rawat, a man once entrenched in the corporate world, it was a simple debate on television that altered his life's trajectory. In a bold move, he left his position after 14 years in the IT sector, despite his family's shock and disapproval. What awaited him was a remarkable journey into animal husbandry that would lead him to amass a fortune in crores.

Having worked for prestigious companies in India and abroad, Aseem's decision to pursue dairy farming was met with scepticism. His family voiced concerns about leaving behind a stable career for what they considered a precarious venture. "You will leave a good job and now do cow rearing?" his father lamented. Undeterred, Aseem's passion for animal husbandry propelled him to launch his venture in Sikandarpur village.

Starting modestly with just two Desi cows, Aseem founded ‘Hetha Dairy,’ which has since grown to accommodate over 1,000 cattle, including calves, heifers, and bulls. His entrepreneurial spirit didn't stop there; he expanded operations by opening a second dairy farm, ‘Hetha Nandishala,’ in Bulandshahr, followed by another in Champawat, Uttarakhand, specialising in the Badri breed cows.

Aseem's innovative approach transformed traditional dairy practices. He diversified his business model by creating over 90 products, utilising not only milk but also cow dung and urine. This diversification led to organic farming and the production of medicines and food items, gaining popularity among consumers both domestically and internationally. Even during the pandemic, when many businesses faltered, Aseem's dairy farm thrived, proving the resilience of his enterprise.

Today, he employs more than 80 people, distributing salaries totaling ₹8 lakh each month. Aseem Rawat’s journey is a testament to the power of determination and the potential of unconventional career paths. His story challenges societal norms about success and wealth, illustrating that true fulfilment can sometimes be found outside the confines of a conventional corporate job. In the world of dairy farming, Aseem has not only found financial success but also a profound sense of purpose.

