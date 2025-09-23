Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet man, who left his high-paying job to start his own company, invested Rs 60000 now has massive turnover of Rs..., name is...

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 01:54 PM IST

    Unnath Reddy, a young entrepreneur from Hyderabad, has achieved remarkable success in the real estate sector with his innovative co-ownership model. His company, Fracspace, has transformed the way people invest in properties, making it accessible to middle-class families.

    Early life and career

    Unnath Reddy started his career at the age of 16, working in various industries such as hospitality and real estate. After gaining valuable experience, he decided to start his own venture. In 2022, he launched Fracspace with an initial investment of just Rs 60,000.

    The concept behind Fracspace

    Fracspace is a prop-tech startup that allows multiple investors to co-own a property. This model has attracted many investors, and the company claims to provide an annual return of 8%. The idea behind Fracspace is to make expensive properties accessible to middle-class families. Unnat Reddy's vision is to bridge the gap between property ownership and affordability.

    Rapid growth and success

    Within the first year of its inception, Fracspace achieved a turnover of Rs 12 crore. The next year, the company's turnover more than doubled, reaching Rs 30 crore. Today, Fracspace manages over 23 properties in popular tourist destinations such as Goa, Munnar, Bali, and Dubai.

    Unnath Reddy carefully selects properties that have high potential for rental income. He focuses on locations with high tourist footfall and attractive amenities. The company's portfolio includes luxury suites in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills and hilltop resorts in Munnar, Kerala.

    To ensure consistent returns for investors, Unnat Reddy adjusts rental prices according to market trends. This approach has helped Fracspace maintain a strong reputation in the real estate sector.

    Future plans and expansion

    Unnaht Reddy aims to take Fracspace to the next level by increasing its international presence. The company plans to expand its operations to popular destinations like Bali, Dubai, Thailand, and the Maldives. In India, Fracspace will focus on tier-2 cities like Jaipur, Manali, and Udaipur. Additionally, the company will include commercial properties in its portfolio to generate rental income from both tourism and business sectors.

    A key part of Fracspace's growth strategy is organizing a large real estate expo to promote its co-ownership model. With ambitious plans and a proven track record, Unnat Reddy is confident that Fracspace will reach a turnover of Rs 100 crore in the near future

