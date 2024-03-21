Meet man who left high-paying job in US, now owns Rs 2000 crore company, moved to village in India for…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani’s Reliance making strong comeback, shares hit the top again after settling Rs 4000000000…

Leopard hunts Monkey in Sariska Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Meet man who gave up Rs 40000 crore wealth to become monk, his father is a...

US expresses concerns over 2024 Pakistan general elections, rubbishes Imran Khan's cipher allegation

Javed Akhtar opens up on reason behind his split with Salim Khan: ‘Never fought over credit or money but…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anil Ambani’s Reliance making strong comeback, shares hit the top again after settling Rs 4000000000…

Leopard hunts Monkey in Sariska Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Meet man who gave up Rs 40000 crore wealth to become monk, his father is a...

Foods that promote both weight loss and muscle gain 

Thyroid Health: Best drinks to sip daily for hypothyroidism

10 most popular Indian web series this week

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Javed Akhtar opens up on reason behind his split with Salim Khan: ‘Never fought over credit or money but…’

AR Rahman asked Imtiaz Ali why was he needed in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'It is a very naughty...'

Meet 21-year-old actress, started working at 7, more popular than Amitabh, Kareena, Kiara, her net worth is...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who left high-paying job in US, now owns Rs 2000 crore company, moved to village in India for…

Arjun Ahluwalia is a successful man who left his life of luxury and comfort in the US to establish a rural fintech company in India.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 05:59 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Meet man who left high-paying job in US, now owns Rs 2000 crore company, moved to village in India for…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arjun Ahluwalia is a successful man who left his life of luxury and comfort in the US to establish a rural fintech company ‘Jai Kisan’ in India. He was inspired by his housekeeper from Mumbai's Dharavi, who borrowed money from a private finance firm to buy a phone. He spent six months studying the farming community in a village in Maharashtra and convinced his American friend from college to accompany him in an attempt to launch a company in the developing Indian market. He is the founder and CEO of Jai Kisan, which was founded in the year 2017

His idea for a business was to establish a platform that would enable Indian farmers to obtain financing without having to fall victim to moneylenders and loan sharks operating in the unofficial market. Following an eight-month pilot project, the rural fintech company was established. The company was estimated to be valued at $200–240 million (roughly Rs 2000 crore in 2023), and investors such as DG Daiwa Ventures, GMO Venture Partners, and Yara Growth Ventures invested in it. Blume Ventures, Arkam Ventures, and Mirae Asset are among the other investors in Arjun's company. 

Arjun Ahluwalia's story is an inspiring example of how an unlikely source can provide inspiration for a successful business idea. He believed that achieving great things requires letting go of small ones, and he proved it by leaving his life of luxury and comfort to pursue a business idea that would make a difference in the lives of Indian farmers. His rural fintech company has helped farmers obtain financing without having to rely on moneylenders and loan sharks, and it has been successful in states like Karnataka and Maharashtra. Arjun's story is a testament to the power of determination and the belief that great things can be achieved by those who are willing to take risks and pursue their dreams.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, sold his company to Google for over Rs 2000 crore, now hired by son of an IAS officer for…

Reliance Jio plans at affordable price to stream IPL 2024: Unlimited 5G data, calls at just Rs...

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know significance of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad seat, will he win again or will there be a twist?

Bihar Board Results 2024: BSEB class 12th results soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com, here’s how to check

Meet Kendra Mysore, yesteryear actress' glamorous daughter who resembles her mom, she is going viral for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement