Meet man who left high-paying job in US, now owns Rs 2000 crore company, moved to village in India for…

Arjun Ahluwalia is a successful man who left his life of luxury and comfort in the US to establish a rural fintech company ‘Jai Kisan’ in India. He was inspired by his housekeeper from Mumbai's Dharavi, who borrowed money from a private finance firm to buy a phone. He spent six months studying the farming community in a village in Maharashtra and convinced his American friend from college to accompany him in an attempt to launch a company in the developing Indian market. He is the founder and CEO of Jai Kisan, which was founded in the year 2017

His idea for a business was to establish a platform that would enable Indian farmers to obtain financing without having to fall victim to moneylenders and loan sharks operating in the unofficial market. Following an eight-month pilot project, the rural fintech company was established. The company was estimated to be valued at $200–240 million (roughly Rs 2000 crore in 2023), and investors such as DG Daiwa Ventures, GMO Venture Partners, and Yara Growth Ventures invested in it. Blume Ventures, Arkam Ventures, and Mirae Asset are among the other investors in Arjun's company.

Arjun Ahluwalia's story is an inspiring example of how an unlikely source can provide inspiration for a successful business idea. He believed that achieving great things requires letting go of small ones, and he proved it by leaving his life of luxury and comfort to pursue a business idea that would make a difference in the lives of Indian farmers. His rural fintech company has helped farmers obtain financing without having to rely on moneylenders and loan sharks, and it has been successful in states like Karnataka and Maharashtra. Arjun's story is a testament to the power of determination and the belief that great things can be achieved by those who are willing to take risks and pursue their dreams.