Some individuals travel abroad to earn a good living. But there are some who are quitting their jobs abroad and working well in India. Nahaz Basheer is one of them. He was brought up in Kerala and has a company named Crèmberie. His company produces curd in numerous flavours. The Ambani family is also among his clients, according to reports. His business annually comes out to crores of rupees.

Everyone speaks about digital marketing and social media these days. But Nahaz Basheer did something unique. He himself visited the mall and gave curd samples. At the beginning, Nahaz himself advertised his product and provided curd testing samples for free. He did this to gain people's trust and wanted people to learn about his special curd.

Nahaz was born in Kerala. He understood the business through his family business of making tissues. He found a good job in Qatar when he was 20 years old, but he quit working there because he wanted to begin his own work. Nahaz's family did not like his work and thought that he should not do this work. But his mother encouraged him. Nahaz wanted to pursue his dream and desired to introduce good-quality curd to India.

Nahaz's tale began in Qatar. When he would visit India, he felt he was missing something. He was unable to get nice and non-sour curd like he got in Qatar. Nahaz enjoyed the taste and quality of curd in Qatar.

Leaving his job in Qatar, Nahaz established a company called Crèmberie in 2020. The company slowly grew as it created a gap in the market.

In order to get his product to people, Nahaz began distributing curd for free in shopping malls and metro stations. He never gave up and revised his product according to the feedback he received from people.

Slowly his efforts started giving positive results. He began with Lulu Mall in Kerala. Slowly he started selling his products Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu's big supermarkets.

The largest opportunity for his business arrived when the Ambani family called him. He stated, according to reports, that the Ambani family had ordered over 10,000 packets of curd for the wedding of both their sons. Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, both guests at the wedding, also tried his product.

Notably, he wishes to grow his business in India and other nations too. Last year, the company's yearly turnover was Rs 15 crore, according to reports.