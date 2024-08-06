Twitter
Meet man, who left high-paying IT job, built company that gave tough competition to Domino's, Pizza Hut, he is...

Coming from a middle-class family, quitting his job was a big risk. But he believed in his idea and achieved great success

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Meet man, who left high-paying IT job, built company that gave tough competition to Domino's, Pizza Hut, he is...
Once, the pizza market was all about Domino's and Pizza Hut. But now, many Indian pizza brands are giving them tough competition. La Pino'z Pizza is one such brand, known for a unique pizza experience. It was started in 2011 by Sanam Kapoor from Chandigarh. He wanted to create something different from the existing pizza outlets. So, in 2011, he opened La Pino'z Pizza in Chandigarh.

Sanam Kapoor left a good job in an IT company to follow his dream. Coming from a middle-class family, quitting his job was a big risk. But he believed in his idea and opened his first outlet.

It wasn't easy for Sanam because pizzerias were not a new concept in India. He worked on unique marketing strategies to stand out. He thought, instead of offering a whole pizza with the same taste, why not offer different types of pizza slices? This idea clicked with the customers. He also focused on using Indian spices and keeping the costs affordable.

Sanam understood that every state in India has its unique taste. To attract local customers, he personalised pizzas to suit local flavours. He aimed at the youth and made sure to deliver fresh pizzas.

By keeping the prices low and offering only vegetarian options, Sanam Kapoor has reached great heights. Today, La Pino'z has over 600 outlets and is expanding internationally. His business now has a turnover of Rs 1000 crores, according to reports.

