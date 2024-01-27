Meet man who left govt job, built Rs 1100 crore company, his business is...

His dedication to solving a widespread problem created a lasting legacy of innovation and resilience.

In a remarkable journey of determination and hard work, Mahesh Gupta, a mechanical engineering graduate from IIT Kanpur, transformed a personal crisis into a powerful business company. Motivated by his children's battle with waterborne diseases due to contaminated water, Mahesh got the idea of developing a water purifier.

Leaving behind a stable government job, Mahesh went on a challenging path with just Rs 20,000 in hand. His initial attempts to create a home purifier faced numerous setbacks, taking six months of non-stop experimentation to achieve success.

The breakthrough came with the invention of the Kent RO water purifier, utilising Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology to eliminate impurities from water.

The entrepreneurial journey didn't end with innovation; selling the water purifier posed its own challenges. In 1999, Kent RO hit the market, offering a solution to water pollution at an affordable cost. Mahesh Gupta strategically appointed Hema Malini as the brand ambassador for Kent RO, enhancing the product's visibility and credibility.

Despite tough competition in the market, Kent RO's commitment to quality and affordability attracted customers.

The business, which initially struggled to gain traction, gradually evolved into a multi-product company. Today, Kent RO has a business valuation in the billions, with a turnover exceeding Rs 1100 crores.

Mahesh Gupta's success story serves as an inspiration for those facing challenges. His dedication to solving a widespread problem not only revolutionised the water purification industry but also created a lasting legacy of innovation and resilience. Kent RO continues to expand its product range, reinforcing its commitment to providing clean and safe water for all.