Headlines

Meet man who left abroad to build Rs 41952 crore company in India, his family's net worth is...

Rohit Sharma reveals how he recovered from World Cup final loss

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested at Mumbai airport

Patent dispute: Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 unavailable at its retail stores

Dunki makers host special screening for consulates of various nations as they want to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Just like Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya I also got chance to serve Kashi...', says PM Modi

Meet man who left abroad to build Rs 41952 crore company in India, his family's net worth is...

6 breath-taking places to visit for a snowy vacay this New Year in India

AI imagines movie villains as Santa Claus

List of Grand Slam winners in 2023

8 health benefits of pecans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

'Those eyes of Raj Kapoor, looks like Rishi Kapoor': Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal Raha's face, netizens react

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Parineeti Chopra was upset at being replaced by Rashmika in Animal: 'Maaf karo mujhe...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who left abroad to build Rs 41952 crore company in India, his family's net worth is...

He has spent over three decades in various facets of the textile industry.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many billionaire businessmen expanded their business empires in India and abroad. Some have also moved to India from other countries to thrive in their businesses. One person is Sunder Genomal billionaire businessman who founded Page Industries in 1994 with his brothers. The garment company is one of the biggest licensees in the world for underwear maker Jockey. It is headquartered in Bengaluru. Currently, Sunder is the non-executive chairman of the company. His son Shamir is the company's deputy managing director.

Who is Sunder Genomal?

He is a British-Indian businessperson, who was born and brought up in Manila, Philippines. He has spent over three decades in various facets of the textile industry. He is a postgraduate in Industrial Management Engineering, DeLaSalle University. Sunder laid the foundation of Page Industries Limited in 1994 in India after moving from the Philippines. Genomal clan was Jockey's exclusive licensee for three generations in the Philippines, where Sunder's father set up the first factory in 1959 Genomal set up Page Industries in 1994 with the aim of bringing Jockey to India. The company has now a market cap of Rs 41,952 crore. According to Forbes, his family net worth is Rs 23,200 crore, as of November 11, 2023.

READ | Meet B.Com graduate who leads Rs 58766 crore pharma company as MD

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test in Centurion

‘COVID-19 JN.1 variant is spreading rapidly but…’: Former AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria gives this advice; Watch

Anand Mahindra responds to Noida boy’s wish of buying Thar for Rs 700, says ‘we would be…’

'Kisiko batana nahi': Suresh Raina discloses the story behind MS Dhoni's wedding invitation - Watch

Meet IAS officer, who once worked labourer at Rs 10 salary, cracked UPSC with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE