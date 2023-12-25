Meet man who left abroad to build Rs 41952 crore company in India, his family's net worth is...

He has spent over three decades in various facets of the textile industry.

Many billionaire businessmen expanded their business empires in India and abroad. Some have also moved to India from other countries to thrive in their businesses. One person is Sunder Genomal billionaire businessman who founded Page Industries in 1994 with his brothers. The garment company is one of the biggest licensees in the world for underwear maker Jockey. It is headquartered in Bengaluru. Currently, Sunder is the non-executive chairman of the company. His son Shamir is the company's deputy managing director.

Who is Sunder Genomal?

He is a British-Indian businessperson, who was born and brought up in Manila, Philippines. He has spent over three decades in various facets of the textile industry. He is a postgraduate in Industrial Management Engineering, DeLaSalle University. Sunder laid the foundation of Page Industries Limited in 1994 in India after moving from the Philippines. Genomal clan was Jockey's exclusive licensee for three generations in the Philippines, where Sunder's father set up the first factory in 1959 Genomal set up Page Industries in 1994 with the aim of bringing Jockey to India. The company has now a market cap of Rs 41,952 crore. According to Forbes, his family net worth is Rs 23,200 crore, as of November 11, 2023.

