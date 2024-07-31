Twitter
HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, who led Rs 33760 crore company as CEO, then resigned due to...

Girish Mathrubootham, who previously served as the CEO of Freshworks stepped down from his role on May 1, 2024. The Nasdaq-listed SaaS giant appointed its president, Dennis Woodside, as the new CEO. Mathrubootham is now focus on the long-term product vision and AI, spending more time with teams in India and acting as a trusted advisor to Woodside.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 06:54 PM IST

Girish Mathrubootham's journey to success is an inspiring story of perseverance and determination. Raised in a middle-class family in Tamil Nadu, Mathrubootham faced numerous hardships. Despite these challenges, he managed to borrow money to complete his MBA and eventually built a business valued at around Rs 95,000 crore. His life story serves as a role model for those facing difficult times and obstacles.

Born in Trichy Town, Tamil Nadu, Mathrubootham's early life was marked by financial struggles. His father, who worked for the public sector, borrowed money from a relative to support Girish's education. Despite being a mediocre student who couldn't get into the IITs, Mathrubootham completed his engineering from the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy and later earned an MBA from the University of Madras in 1992.

After finishing his studies, Mathrubootham launched multiple businesses, but they were unsuccessful. He then gained experience working for several companies, including HCL in America. In 2010, he co-founded Freshworks in Chennai with his friend Shan Krishnasamy. The following year, Freshworks secured its initial investment of $1 million from Accel and welcomed its first client. Freshworks, initially known as Freshdesk, expanded its product line to include sales and CRM tools. By 2021, the company's annual recurring revenue had increased by 49% to over $300 million. Mathrubootham also established a fund to finance startup investments.

Freshworks' business strategy is built on its high-quality sales and products. The company's software is designed to be user-friendly and "ready to go," contrasting with the complex and costly software offered by competitors. Freshworks has also developed a customer care call center to support its users. The company has offices worldwide, including in France, the Netherlands, and Paris.

In just eight years, Freshworks' revenue grew from nothing to $100 million, and within another 1.5 years, it became a $200 million business. The company, headquartered in California, also maintains offices in Britain, Germany, Australia, and India. With over 50,000 clients, Freshworks boasts a customer base worth over Rs 95,000 crore.

Girish Mathrubootham's story exemplifies how hard work and determination can lead to extraordinary success, even in the face of significant challenges.

 

 

