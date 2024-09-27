Meet man, who leads Rs 7781 crore company, close relative of Mukesh Ambani, has net worth of...

We are all familiar with Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in the world, along with his wife Nita and their children—Akash, Anant, and Isha Ambani. Many also know about his elder brother, Anil Ambani, and the wealth surrounding the Ambani family. However, there’s another significant figure linked to Mukesh Ambani who has built substantial wealth and leads one of India's largest companies. Although he doesn’t bear the Ambani name, he shares the same drive and business acumen that has led his company to great success. His business spans over 50 countries, with more than 8,000 retail outlets across India. This man is Dilip Piramal, head of VIP Industries, India’s largest luggage manufacturing company. Here’s a look at his journey.

Dilip Piramal is a prominent Indian businessman and the force behind VIP Industries, the leading luggage manufacturer in India. The VIP brand has been a trusted name for decades, becoming a staple for Indian travelers. Although Dilip came from a billionaire family, he chose not to follow the family business path and instead took the bold step of creating his own legacy by founding VIP Industries. Notably, his brother Ajay Piramal is the head of the Piramal Group, a diversified conglomerate. VIP industries have Rs 7781 crore market cap.

Born on November 2, 1949, in Mumbai, Dilip Piramal grew up in a wealthy family. After completing his early education, he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in 1970. He began his career in the family’s Morarjee Mills, taking on the role of director in 1970, and later joined Blow Plast, the parent company of VIP Industries.

Dilip Piramal is closely connected to the Ambanis through his brother Ajay Piramal. Ajay’s son, Anand Piramal, married Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani. This familial bond has linked the Piramal family with the Ambanis, making them part of one of India’s most influential business dynasties.

While his brothers remained involved in the family business, Dilip chose a different path and established VIP Industries. Under his leadership, VIP grew into India’s largest luggage manufacturer. Over the years, he expanded the company’s portfolio with well-known brands like Carlton, Skybags, Caprese, Aristocrat, and Alfa. These brands have become household names in India, dominating the luggage market.

Dilip Piramal revolutionized the luggage industry in India by introducing four-wheeled luggage bags, first through his Skybags brand. What began as a modest manufacturing venture in Nasik has now grown into a corporate giant, with VIP Industries boasting a market valuation of Rs 6368 crore. Today, the company operates more than 8,000 retail stores across India and has a presence in 50 countries worldwide.