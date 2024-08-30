Twitter
Meet man, who leads Rs 49,585 crore company, gets Rs 7,00,00,000 salary, is CEO of Ratan Tata's...

After completing his studies at the University of Delhi, Bakshi began working for Electrolux Kelvinator.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 04:47 PM IST

Since 2018, Pradeep Bakshi has served as the Managing Director and CEO of Voltas Limited, a renowned Tata Group company. With nearly thirty years of experience in the consumer durables industry, Bakshi has been instrumental in steering the company in the direction of steady growth and financial success.
 
After completing his studies at the University of Delhi, Bakshi began working for Electrolux Kelvinator. In 2001, he joined Voltas. There, he most recently served as senior manager. He began his career with Voltas, holding several high-level roles, the most important of which was head of the air cooling products division, where he significantly increased sales and profits for the division. Mumbai, India is home to the international home appliance business Voltas Limited. 

According to Voltas' annual report for the fiscal year that concluded in March 2024, Bakshi was paid an annual salary of Rs 7.21 crore. This included commissions of Rs 3.06 crore, a salary of Rs 1.25 crore, and Rs 2.90 crore in benefits and allowances (including retirement benefits), all of which are expected to be paid in FY25. This company boasts a market capitalisation of Rs 49,585 crore as of June 15, 2024. 

In addition to his role at Voltas, Bakshi is on the board of directors of Voltbek Home Appliances Ltd. Having served as UPBG's Head of Operations for a decade, he has established himself as one of the most competent and versatile executives to have ever led the company. As a result of his efforts, Bakshi has won various accolades, including the 2013 Appliances Man of the Year title and the President's Award for Energy Conservation.

