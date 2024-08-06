Meet man, who leads Rs 236000 crore business, his father runs Rs 1792680 crore company, he is...

Forbes estimates that Gautam Adani's net worth of $84 billion, or approximately Rs 7 lakh crore, places him as the 17th richest person in the world and as the second richest person in India. Encompassing seven publicly traded companies in the areas of Energy, Ports & Logistics, Mining & Resources, Gas, Defence & Aerospace, and Airports, Adani serves as Chairman of the Adani Group, with a market capitalisation of roughly $242.73 billion (roughly Rs 20 lakh crore).

As part of his generational grooming, Adani is getting his sons, Karan and Jeet, ready to take on leadership positions within the company. The eldest son of Gautam and Priti Adani, Karan Adani is the managing director of APSEZ (Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd), which has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,36,000 crore and is the largest airport operator in India. He also controls Mundra Port. In addition, he is a director of ACC Cement, Ambuja Cements, and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.



Karan attended John Connon School and Cathedral in Mumbai before graduating from Purdue University in the United States with a degree in Economics. According to GQ, he is purportedly worth $1.2 billion (approximately Rs 10,000 crore). Since2013, Karan has been wed to Paridhi Shroff, the managing partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas' daughter, and the two have a daughter, Anuradha, who was born in 2016.