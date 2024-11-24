Meet man who is a global business leader and forms a combined net worth of Rs 1500 crore with his wife who top singer of India.

When we think of Bollywood singers, many names come to mind, but one artist who shines brightly for her melodious voice and impressive earnings is Shreya Ghoshal. She’s not only a singing sensation with a huge fan following but also has an inspiring personal life with her husband, who is a business leader in the global arena.

At 40, Shreya Ghoshal remains one of Bollywood’s most celebrated singers, delivering iconic hits like “Dola Re Dola,” “Chikni Chameli,” “Mere Dholna,” and “Barso Re.” Her songs have showcased her versatility and unmatched vocal skills, making her a favorite across generations. Shreya’s hard work and talent have placed her as the second-highest-paid singer in Bollywood after A.R. Rahman. According to reports, she charges a staggering Rs 25 lakh per song, solidifying her status as a queen in the music industry.

Shreya’s personal life is equally inspiring. She married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015 after dating him for nearly 10 years. Shreya revealed that Shiladitya proposed during a friend’s wedding, a moment she treasures deeply. She often refers to him as her soulmate and shares glimpses of their loving bond on social media.

While Shreya dominates the music world, Shiladitya is a prominent name in the business world. He is the Global Head of Truecaller, a billion-dollar company widely recognized for its innovative call-blocking app. Besides this, he has also founded two startups—Hipcask, a platform offering an extensive wine collection, and Pointshelf, which supports small businesses with funding opportunities.

Together, Shreya and Shiladitya are a powerhouse couple, with a combined net worth of over Rs 1,500 crore. Shreya’s wealth is estimated at Rs 180-185 crore, while Shiladitya’s stands at an impressive ₹1,406 crore. Despite their busy schedules, the couple prioritizes family time with their son, Devyaan, and continues to inspire fans with their love, talent, and success.

