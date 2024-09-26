Twitter
Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

This man has been the CEO of Cipla Limited since 2016, overseeing its significant market presence and commitment to developing essential medications worldwide.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 06:44 AM IST

Umang Vohra
Umang Vohra serves as the Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cipla Limited, one of India’s leading multinational pharmaceutical companies based in Mumbai. Since taking the helm in September 2016, Vohra has focused on driving Cipla’s strategic growth and ensuring the company remains competitive in its core markets.

As of September 20, 2024, Cipla has achieved a significant net worth of Rs 132401 Crore. Under Vohra’s leadership, Cipla has prioritized developing and executing a comprehensive roadmap that aims to sustain the company’s momentum in the pharmaceutical industry.

Vohra joined Cipla in 2015 as the Chief Operating Officer, bringing nearly 20 years of valuable experience in the pharmaceutical sector. He has a solid educational background, holding a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from MSRIT in Bangalore, as well as an MBA from TA PAI Management Institute. Prior to his tenure at Cipla, Vohra held key positions at several renowned companies, including Eicher Motors, PepsiCo, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, where he honed his skills in various aspects of the global pharmaceutical business.

A strong advocate for innovation, Vohra believes in the potential of agile business models, disruptive technologies, and data-driven analytics. He emphasizes the importance of fostering a future-ready workforce, all with the ultimate goal of improving patient lives through better healthcare solutions.

Cipla specializes in developing a wide range of medicines, particularly for conditions such as respiratory diseases, arthritis, diabetes, and depression, among others. The company boasts a robust global presence, with 47 manufacturing facilities located worldwide and its products available in 86 countries.

Cipla was originally established by Khwaja Abdul Hamied as Chemical, Industrial and Pharmaceutical Laboratories in Mumbai. In July 1984, the company rebranded itself to become known as Cipla Limited, marking the beginning of a new chapter in its journey as a key player in the pharmaceutical industry. Today, under Vohra's guidance, Cipla continues to grow and innovate, striving to meet the evolving needs of patients around the globe.

