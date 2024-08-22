Twitter
Pacer Mohammed Shami flaunts new hairstyle ahead of India comeback, social media goes gaga - See pics

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

Adani Group to cut down debt, planning to sell stakes of…

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal, Vodafone Idea receive special request from Samsung, Nokia, it is…

Business

Business

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..

Trent’s recent performance has been nothing short of stellar. The company’s market capitalization has soared to over Rs 2.4 lakh crore, thanks to the successful rollout of its Zudio stores

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 08:55 PM IST

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..
Noel Tata, chairman of Trent Ltd
In a statement that has left the financial world abuzz, Noel Tata, chairman of Trent Ltd, boldly claims that the company can grow 10 times its current size. This ambitious projection comes as Trent, bolstered by its innovative Zudio stores, reaches new financial heights. But can this retail giant truly achieve such exponential growth?

Noel Naval Tata, a prominent Indian businessman, stands at the helm of two multi-billion-dollar companies: Trent Ltd and Tata Investment Corporation. As the managing director of Tata International and vice chairman of Titan Company and Tata Steel, Tata's influence stretches across major industries. His stewardship of Trent, which includes popular brands like Westside and Landmark Bookstore, and Titan, known for Tanishq and Fastrack, has been pivotal in their success.

Noel's career began at Tata International before he took the reins at Trent in 1999, a company founded by his mother, Simone Dunoyer. Under his leadership, Trent expanded significantly, with Westside emerging as a profitable venture. His vision also propelled Titan Industries and Voltas into new markets. Despite a brief and contentious period when his brother-in-law, Cyrus Mistry, replaced Ratan Tata as Tata Sons' chairman, Noel’s strategic foresight ensured that the group continued to thrive.

Tata's educational journey took him from the University of Sussex to INSEAD Business School in France, where he completed the International Executive Programme. His personal life intertwines with his professional achievements; he is married to Aloo Mistry, Cyrus Mistry's sister, and is related to Rohiqa Mistry, one of India's wealthiest women. Noel Tata and Ratan Tata, his half-brother, share a bond despite having different mothers, with Noel being the son of Simone Dunoyer and Ratan's mother, Sooni Commissariat.

Trent’s recent performance has been nothing short of stellar. The company’s market capitalization has soared to over Rs 2.4 lakh crore, thanks to the successful rollout of its Zudio stores. The firm’s share price has skyrocketed by 250 percent since August 21. Trent reported a net profit of Rs 392.6 crore for Q1 FY25, a 126 percent increase from the previous year, with revenues climbing to Rs 4,104.4 crore, a 56 percent rise. For FY 2024-25, revenue surged by 54.2 percent to Rs 12,669 crore, and profit jumped 82 percent to Rs 1,029 crore.

As Noel Tata continues to steer Trent towards its ambitious goals, the question remains: will his vision of a tenfold growth become a reality? With such impressive financial metrics and a rapidly expanding market presence, Trent’s future looks incredibly promising under Tata’s leadership.

 

