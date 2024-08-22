Twitter
Meet man who is not from IIT, IIM, built Rs 89237 crore company, became West Bengal’s richest man, his net worth is…

Beyond his business achievements, Bangur is a dedicated philanthropist. His contributions to education and rural development underscore his commitment to societal betterment

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 06:26 AM IST

Meet man who is not from IIT, IIM, built Rs 89237 crore company, became West Bengal’s richest man, his net worth is…
Benu Gopal Bangur, the man behind Shree Cement
When one imagines the journey to becoming a billionaire, visions of prestigious IIT or IIM degrees often come to mind. But Benu Gopal Bangur, the man behind Shree Cement’s Rs 89,237 crore success story, defies this stereotype. 

Born on January 1, 1931, into a family renowned for its business prowess, Bangur was immersed in commerce from an early age. His academic pursuits took him to the University of Calcutta, where he earned a degree in commerce, setting the stage for his future endeavors. However, it was his entry into the family business and subsequent leadership of Shree Cement that would truly define his legacy.

Shree Cement, founded in 1979, started as a modest enterprise. Under Bangur’s stewardship, the company underwent a remarkable transformation. Known for his focus on cost-efficiency and technological innovation, Bangur’s strategic vision propelled Shree Cement into becoming one of India’s foremost cement manufacturers. His emphasis on sustainability and advanced technology set new industry benchmarks, driving the company’s growth.

In 2020, Bangur was ranked 14th in Forbes' Indian billionaire list with a net worth of $7.3 billion. As of now, his net worth is approximately Rs 57,044 crore, reflecting the immense success of Shree Cement under his leadership. Beyond his business achievements, Bangur is a dedicated philanthropist. His contributions to education and rural development underscore his commitment to societal betterment. From funding schools to supporting healthcare initiatives, Bangur’s philanthropy resonates with his ethos of giving back.

Bangur’s personal life is marked by humility and a steadfast commitment to family values. His legacy is one of entrepreneurial brilliance and social responsibility, setting a high bar for future business leaders. Recognized with numerous awards for excellence in industry performance and sustainability, Benu Gopal Bangur’s story continues to inspire, proving that vision and perseverance can turn even the most humble beginnings into monumental success.

