K Krithivasan is the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), leading the company to strengthen its global tech position with significant brand value growth.

K Krithivasan, the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), earned a total remuneration of Rs 26.52 crore for the financial year ending March 2025 (FY25), as per the company’s latest annual report. Krithivasan, who took over the top position in June 2023, received a 4.6% increase in his salary compared to the previous financial year. His earnings included a basic salary of Rs 1.39 crore, up from Rs 1.27 crore in the previous year. In addition to his base pay, he received Rs 2.12 crore in benefits, perquisites, and allowances, and a large commission amounting to Rs 23 crore. Despite the impressive figure, his compensation is still lower than the pay of CEOs at several rival IT companies. The report also noted that the ratio of Krithivasan’s salary to the median remuneration of TCS employees is 329.8. Meanwhile, the median salary of TCS staff rose by 6.3% in FY25, with average annual salary increases in India ranging between 4.5% and 7%.

TCS, India’s largest IT services company, had a market capitalisation of Rs 12.66 lakh crore as of May 28, 2025.

Who is K Krithivasan?

K Krithivasan, often called “Krithi,” was born in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. He joined TCS in 1989 and has been with the company for over 35 years. Over the decades, he has worked in several key leadership roles, including e-business delivery, before being appointed CEO and MD on 1st June 2023.

He completed his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and later earned a master’s in Industrial and Management Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Since becoming CEO, Krithivasan has played a major role in strengthening TCS’s position in the global tech sector. Under his leadership, the company gained $2 billion in brand value in 2024, making it the second most valuable IT services brand in the world.

Recently, TCS also announced the appointment of Aarthi Subramanian as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Key Managerial Personnel, following the retirement of long-time executive NG Subramaniam (NGS).