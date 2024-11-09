In this article, we will tell you about an international personality who has an influential connection globally. He is also the ex-husband of a famous Bollywood star.

Rishi Sethia is an UK-based businessman who is the son of industrialist Nirmal Kumar Sethia and the late Chitra Devi Sethia. His family owns the luxury tea brand Newby, popular for its custom blends offered at high-end hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants globally.

According to The Statesman, Sethia is an international entrepreneur and his family is well-renowned for their charitable efforts towards causes including - medical, research, education and more - through the N Sethia Foundation.

Interestingly, the UK's Asian Rich List 2022 featured the Sethia family with an estimated net worth of Rs 68,449 crores approximately.

In 2016, Nirmal Sethia and N Sethia Foundation commissioned a unique diamond and ruby-encrusted teapot, highlighting the cultural significance of tea globally. According to Guinness World Records, the teapot, designed by Nirmal Sethia himself, was valued at Rs 25 crores.

Rishi Sethia's married life

Rishi Sethia was previously married to Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari, famous for her roles in Love 86 (1986), Khudgarz (1987), Hatya (1988) and Taaqatwar (1989).

In one of the episode of Netflix’s popular show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Lives, Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari opened up on her previous marriage with Rishi Sethia. The actor said that "she walked out of the marriage after her individuality was taken away from her".

“I was told to wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg, and alcohol. I was fine with everything. I was also asked to change my name, and I did that, too. A lot of people do that. But, changing my identity? That is something I was not okay with. I reached a point where I questioned myself, ‘How am I allowing this?’ There were several times when I used to be in a supermarket or out on lunch, and someone would come up to me and ask, ‘Are you Neelam the actress?’ And I had to say, ‘No, I am not Neelam,'" she recalled.

Notably, Kothari is now happily married to actor Sameer Soni. On the other hand, Rishi Sethia later married former Miss India and renowned jewelry designer Queenie Singh in 2015, which reportedly led to conflicts with his family members.

Sethia's multi-billionaire dollar connnections

Rishi Sethia has an impressive network between London and Dubai, establishing him as a key prominent figure among influential personalities worldwide. According to a report by Beverly Weekly, his network extends across private equity funds, philanthropic boards, and ultra-premium social clubs that serve some of the world’s most powerful individuals.